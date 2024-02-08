English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 11:11 IST

Netflix India posts 75% profit in FY23, ad tier crosses 23 million users monthly

The streaming platform has launched geography-specific pricing and strategy amid intensifying competition

Gauri Joshi
Netflix
Netflix | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Netflix India: US-based streaming platform Netflix's India arm has registered a 75 per cent uptick in net profits at Rs 35.3 crore in the current fiscal.

The profits were at Rs 20.1 crore in FY22, as per Netflix India’s most recent filings with the Registrar of Companies sourced via PrivateCircle Research.

Advertisement

 The revenue from operations for the company was up 24 per cent at Rs 2,214.1 crore, as compared with Rs 1,783.6 crore in the same period last year. 

Expenses for the company inflated to Rs 2,232.5 crore from Rs 1,802.3 crore, as per the research.

Advertisement

The streaming platform, which competes with OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, SonyLIV, Zee5 and telco Jio’s streaming arm, has competitive price plans for mobile at Rs 149 per month, with other plans priced between Rs 199 to Rs 649 per month based on number of screens and profiles it can be used on. It also has partnerships with mobile data providers for boosting user scale.

Reed Hastings, CEO of the company had lauded India’s data revolution thanks to cheap rates by data providers like Jio, which introduced more customers to streaming services.

Advertisement

In the US, Netflix’s ad-supported tier has reached over 23 million global active users monthly, their advertising chief Amy Reinhard has said.

The ad tier plan had reached 15 million active users per month one year after the service was launched, Reinhard told Variety Magazine.

Advertisement

Launched in November 2022 in 12 markets including the United States, the ad tier plan was to attract more customers and add a new revenue stream for the streaming giant as competition for online viewers intensified.

Netflix has been hiking prices on its ad-free options to nudge more subscribers to the other tier, where commercials help bring in more revenue.

Advertisement

"Of Netflix's customers on ad-supported plans, 85 per cent of are streaming on the platform for more than two hours per day," the report quoted Reinhard as saying at the Variety Entertainment Summit at CES 2024 at Las Vegas' Aria Resort and Casino.

Netflix is set to pull ahead of Disney+ in the race for US advertising dollars next year, as per an Insider Intelligence report projections last month. The company had cracked down on password sharing as well as hiked rates, which pulled more viewers to its ad-supported plan.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 09:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement