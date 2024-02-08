English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 13:09 IST

Nikkei ends at 34-year high fuelled by tech surge, weaker yen

The broader Topix also saw an upswing, climbing 1.3 per cent to 2,444.48, marking its highest point since March 1990.

Business Desk
Japan's Nikkei rebounds
Fast Retailing, the operator of the Uniqlo clothing retail chain, surged 3.83% | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Japan's Nikkei share average soared to its highest level in 34 years, closing at 34,441.72, a peak not witnessed since February 1990. The index's breakthrough past the 34,000 mark, a first since March 1990, was attributed to the robust performance of technology shares, mirroring gains in US counterparts, and the favourable impact of a weaker yen on exporters.

The broader Topix also saw an upswing, climbing 1.3 per cent to 2,444.48, marking its highest point since March 1990. Analysts noted that the Nikkei's ascent to the 34,000 level triggered increased investor interest and buying activity.

Advertisement

Masahiro Ichikawa, Chief Market Strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management, stated, "The Nikkei rallied to the 34,000 level, and that prompted investors to buy more stocks."

While the S&P 500 and Dow recorded lower closes in the US market, the tech-heavy Nasdaq posted marginal gains. The Japanese yen's depreciation against the dollar ahead of upcoming US inflation data proved advantageous for Japanese stocks. A softer yen is beneficial for exporters as it amplifies the value of overseas profits when repatriated to Japan.

Advertisement

Fast Retailing, the operator of the Uniqlo clothing retail chain, surged 3.83 per cent, claiming the top spot as the Nikkei's biggest contributor. Tokyo Electron, a chip-making equipment manufacturer, gained 1.91 per cent, and ceramics maker Kyocera saw a notable increase of 6.09 per cent. Sony Group and Keyence emerged as key drivers for the Topix, rising by 3.82 per cent and 4.86 per cent, respectively.

Despite the overall positive trend, computer maker Fujitsu experienced a 1.94 per cent decline, marking the most substantial percentage decrease. Of the 225 components, 176 shares recorded gains, 47 saw declines, and two remained unchanged.

Advertisement

Analysts remain vigilant about the potential impact of US inflation data on the Federal Reserve's policy, which could influence the trajectory of the Nikkei in the coming sessions. The current market dynamics reflect the ongoing interplay between global economic factors and regional market sentiment.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 13:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  3. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  5. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement