Updated February 6th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

Nintendo boosts Switch sales projection to 15.5 mllion units

The Kyoto-based gaming giant reported sales of 13.74 million Switch units during the first nine months of the financial year.

Business Desk
Switch Console
Switch Console | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Nintendo has revised its full-year sales forecast for the Switch console, increasing it to 15.5 million units from the previous estimate of 15 million units.

The Kyoto-based gaming giant reported sales of 13.74 million Switch units during the first nine months of the financial year, a slight decline from the 14.91 million units sold during the same period the previous year.

As the hybrid home-portable Switch approaches its eighth year on the market, industry expectations are mounting for Nintendo to unveil new hardware in the coming months.

The sustained success of the Switch can be attributed to a lineup of popular titles, including recent hits like "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," released last May, and "Super Mario Bros. Wonder," which hit shelves in October.

Despite the slight dip in Nintendo shares, closing down 0.5 per cent ahead of earnings, the stock has seen a commendable 14 per cent increase year-to-date. Investors are likely anticipating further developments and releases from the gaming giant in the near future.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

