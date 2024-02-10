English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

PepsiCo posts sales decline amid price hikes, forecasts slower growth in 2024

CEO Ramon Laguarta acknowledged the waning demand, particularly in the US, where consumers are showing reluctance towards higher prices for sodas and snacks.

Business Desk
PepsiCo Quarterly sales decline
PepsiCo quarterly sales decline | Image:PepsiCo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

PepsiCo sales decline: PepsiCo on Friday posted an unexpected decline in quarterly sales and a bleak outlook for organic revenue growth in 2024. The beverage and snack giant attributed the slowdown to consumer resistance against price hikes, prompting a dip of up to 4 per cent in its shares.

CEO Ramon Laguarta acknowledged the waning demand, particularly in the US, where consumers are showing reluctance towards higher prices for sodas and snacks. This resistance comes after PepsiCo implemented multiple price hikes over the past two years to offset rising production costs and protect profit margins. Laguarta noted that both food and beverage segments witnessed a slowdown in the fourth quarter, partly due to pricing pressures and tightening household budgets.

Advertisement

The impact of these price increases was evident in January when Carrefour, Europe's largest food retailer, announced its decision to refrain from stocking PepsiCo's brands citing "unacceptable price increases".

In the fourth quarter, PepsiCo reported a 0.5 per cent decline in revenue to $27.85 billion, marking its first sales drop in 14 quarters. Analysts, on the other hand, had anticipated a 1.4 per cent increase to $28.40 billion. Don Nesbitt, portfolio manager at ZCM, commented on the performance, stating that while expectations were high for PepsiCo, it was anticipated that the company would struggle to implement pricing strategies as successfully as in the past.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, PepsiCo forecasts annual organic revenue growth of at least 4 per cent, a significant deceleration from the robust 9.5 per cent growth reported in fiscal 2023. However, the company remains optimistic about fiscal 2024 core earnings per share, expecting $8.15 compared to the anticipated $8.14.

Chief Financial Officer Jamie Caulfield assured investors of moderating raw material costs in fiscal 2024. Additionally, the company announced a 7 per cent increase in its annual dividend.

Advertisement

Despite core gross margin expansion of 97 basis points in the fourth quarter driven by a 9 per cent increase in average prices, organic volume saw a 4 per cent decline. Analyst Gerald Pascarelli from Wedbush highlighted concerns over volume performance not aligning with pricing trends, posing a near-term headwind for PepsiCo.

(With Reuters inputs.)
 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 14:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

4 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

20 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

20 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What is EPIC Number In A Voter ID Card? Your Key to Electoral Identity..

    Lok Sabha Elections26 minutes ago

  2. LA Liga: Real Madrid vs Girona Live Streaming details

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Elections LIVE: ECP Orders Fresh Polling in Multiple Areas

    World30 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: Budget session concludes with Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die

    India News32 minutes ago

  5. NRI Who Picked Lottery Tickets with Kids' Birth Dates Wins Rs 33 Crore

    World35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement