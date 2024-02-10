Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

Plains All American anticipates record Permian crude output in 2024

The pipeline and storage operator forecasts a rise in oil output from the basin to 6.4 million bpd, up from 6.1 million bpd by the close of 2023.

Business Desk
Crude Oil
Crude Oil | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Crude output: Plains All American announced on Friday its projection for a surge in crude production within the Permian basin, the leading US oilfield, estimating an increase between 200,000 and 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to reach a record by year-end.

The pipeline and storage operator forecasts a rise in oil output from the basin to 6.4 million bpd, up from 6.1 million bpd by the close of 2023. 

Advertisement

Independent analysts have similarly predicted Permian growth ranging between 290,000 bpd to as high as 360,000 bpd.

This growth is anticipated primarily from the Delaware basin in the Permian and is based on an average of 300 to 320 rigs, according to Willie Chiang, the company's chief executive officer. 

Advertisement

Baker Hughes' recent estimate reports 313 active rigs in the Permian basin.

Plains All American also provided its full-year 2024 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) forecast, ranging between $2.63 billion and $2.73 billion. This follows the company's reported income of $2.71 billion for 2023.

Advertisement

The company reported a 12 per cent increase in crude oil segment profit in the fourth quarter, driven by a 10 per cent rise in total crude oil pipeline volumes, along with contributions from acquisitions and tariff escalations.

Adjusted net income for the quarter amounted to 42 cents per share, surpassing analysts' average estimate of 37 cents, as reported by investment firm LSEG. 

Advertisement

Plains All American's positive outlook reflects the company's robust position amidst the evolving dynamics of the energy sector.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

9 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

9 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

10 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

10 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

13 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

13 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

13 hours ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

17 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

17 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

18 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

18 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WWE SmackDown Results: Explosive action unfolds in Charlotte

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  2. How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?

    Economy News27 minutes ago

  3. 41-Year-Old Indian-Origin Techie Dies After Being Assaulted on US Street

    World28 minutes ago

  4. Haldwani Violence: 7 Magistrates Deployed, Area Divided in 5 Super Zones

    India News30 minutes ago

  5. Eagle Box Office: Ravi Teja’s Film Fails To Impress On Opening Day

    Entertainment30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement