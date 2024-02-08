Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

Polish truckdrivers reach agreement with Govt, will end protest

Primary demand of the Polish drivers was the reinstatement of a permit system for Ukrainian companies operating in the EU and vice versa for European truckers.

Business Desk
Truck
Representative | Image:Unsplash
Truckers protest in Poland: Polish truckers, who have staged blockades at certain border crossings with Ukraine since November, have reportedly reached an agreement with the government. The agreement, which involves ‘certain conditions,’ will lead to the suspension of their protest on Wednesday at 1100 GMT, according to an organiser, Tomasz Borkowski of the Committee to Protect Transporters and Transport Employers.

The primary demand of the Polish drivers was the reinstatement of a permit system for Ukrainian companies operating in the EU and vice versa for European truckers entering Ukraine. Borkowski stated, "It won't be the end, but there will be a suspension of the protest. We agreed on certain conditions, giving the government time to work, considering it is a new government."

The Infrastructure Ministry of Poland has scheduled a press conference for 1100 GMT on Tuesday, during which an official agreement is expected to be signed.

This development follows the recent suspension of a protest by Polish farmers at the border crossing with Ukraine in Medyka after the government met their demands earlier this month. While the situation with the truckers is expected to ease, the specifics of the agreed-upon conditions will likely be outlined during the upcoming press conference.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published January 16th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

