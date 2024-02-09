Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 15:29 IST

Qantas' Network Aviation pilots to continue strike against delay in pay hike

Following a 24-hour strike on Thursday, pilots have scheduled two additional strike days for Wednesday, February 14, and Thursday, February 15.

Business Desk
Qantas
Qantas | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Qantas pilots’ strike: Pilots at Qantas' chartered flight unit, Network Aviation, are set to extend their strike action next week as tensions over pay continue to escalate, announced the Australian Federation of Air Pilots on Friday.

Following a 24-hour strike on Thursday, pilots have scheduled two additional strike days for Wednesday, February 14, and Thursday, February 15. The ongoing industrial action reflects the pilots' demands for higher wages amidst protracted negotiations with the airline.

Qantas, Australia's national carrier, has yet to respond to requests for comment regarding the strike announcement.

The dispute between Qantas and its pilots at Network Aviation has persisted despite the airline's efforts to resolve the issue. Qantas had previously proposed multiple pay increase offers, including one offering a salary hike of over 25 per cent with additional 3 per cent annual increments. However, these offers were rejected by the pilots, who remain steadfast in their pursuit of better compensation.

Network Aviation, in response to the prolonged impasse in negotiations, has indicated its intention to seek intervention from the Fair Work Commission. The airline plans to lodge an "intractable bargaining application" with the Commission after enduring 18 months of unsuccessful bargaining attempts.

The prolonged standoff between Qantas and its pilots underscores the challenges faced by airlines in balancing labour costs with operational efficiency, particularly amidst a turbulent period for the aviation industry. 

As both parties remain entrenched in their positions, the prospect of further disruptions to flight schedules looms large, potentially impacting both passengers and the airline's bottom line.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published February 9th, 2024 at 15:07 IST

