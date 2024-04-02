×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 10:16 IST

Rubrik, Microsoft-backed cybersecurity platform, files for US IPO amid market recovery

Based in Palo Alto, California, Rubrik garnered a valuation of $4 billion following an investment by Microsoft in 2021.

Reported by: Business Desk
Rubrik IPO news
Rubrik IPO news | Image:Rubrik
  • 2 min read
Rubrik IPO News: Rubrik, a cybersecurity platform backed by Microsoft, has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, the company announced in a filing on Monday. This move contributes to a growing trend of companies tapping into capital markets following a two-year period of subdued activity.

Founded in 2014 by venture capitalist Bipul Sinha, Rubrik specialises in cloud-based ransomware protection and data-backup software, catering to a client base of over 6,000 customers, including prominent names like Nvidia and HomeDepot.

Based in Palo Alto, California, Rubrik garnered a valuation of $4 billion following an investment by Microsoft in 2021.

The IPO filing from Rubrik comes amidst a broader resurgence in public listings on Wall Street, spurred by successful debuts of companies such as Reddit and Astera Labs. Additionally, investor sentiment remains optimistic, anticipating a decrease in borrowing costs.

Reuters broke the news first that Rubrik intends to go public in New York as early as April, against the backdrop of a US fraud investigation involving one of its former employees.

According to the filing, Rubrik reported a larger net loss of $354.2 million for the fiscal year ending January 31, compared to $277.7 million in the previous year. The company also stated that it does not foresee paying any cash dividends in the foreseeable future.

However, during the same period, Rubrik experienced a substantial 47 per cent year-on-year increase in subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR), contributing to a 5 per cent rise in total revenue to $627.9 million compared to the previous year.

Rubrik has not disclosed the size of the offering but plans to list Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'RBRK'.

Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo are among the underwriters participating in the offering.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 09:01 IST

