Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

Russia’s 14 oil tankers stuck in South Korean port due to US sanctions

Last year, the United States imposed sanctions on various vessels and companies involved in transporting Sokol.

Business Desk
Oil tanker attacked Red Sea
The ship came under attack hours after another ship was attacked off the Gujarat coast. Image used for representative purposes only. | Image: Unspalsh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Russian oil tankers: Several tankers loaded with 10 million barrels of Russia's Sokol grade crude oil are stranded off the coast of South Korea, unsold due to US sanctions and payment issues, as reported by two traders and shipping data. More than a dozen vessels, including 11 Aframax vessels and three very large crude carriers (VLCCs), are currently stuck around South Korea's port of Yosu, representing a significant challenge for Moscow and causing a disruption to Russian oil exports.

The volumes, equivalent to 1.3 million metric tons, account for over a month's production of the Sakhalin-1 project, a former flagship venture of US major Exxon Mobil. Exxon Mobil exited Russia in 2022 after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, impacting production levels at Sakhalin-1.

Advertisement

Sakhalin-1, initially established under a production sharing agreement, saw a decline in output following Exxon Mobil's departure, and the project has not fully recovered since then. The challenges in selling Sokol grade oil are notable disruptions to Russian oil exports, posing a significant issue for Moscow in the face of Western sanctions.

Last year, the United States imposed sanctions on various vessels and companies involved in transporting Sokol. The stranded vessels near South Korea are facing difficulties in finding buyers due to the impact of these sanctions. Washington has underlined that its sanctions aim to reduce revenues for President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military in Ukraine without disrupting global energy markets.

Advertisement

The stored oil volumes on the stranded tankers represent 45 days of production from Sakhalin-1, which typically produces around 220,000 barrels per day (bpd). Some very large crude carriers (VLCCs), including La Balena, Nireta, and Nellis, are acting as floating storage for the Russian Sokol oil grade.

Payment problems have also led to delays in Sokol oil shipments to the Indian Oil Corp (IOC), forcing India's largest refiner to tap into inventories and purchase additional oil from the Middle East. The disagreement over the currency used for payment is causing further complications in the oil trade between Russia and India. Neither IOC nor Rosneft, the Russian oil major, responded to Reuters requests for comments on the situation.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'INDIA NEEDS SOMEONE LIKE HIM': Gavaskar impressed with young IND star

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. Nasser Hussain reveals ONE SLOPPY THING India is doing vs England

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  3. 'I Am Life Partner of Brave Warrior': Hemant Soren's wife

    India News22 minutes ago

  4. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  5. Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu, THIS Actress Joins Star Cast Of RC16

    Entertainment23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement