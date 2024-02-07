Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 18:37 IST

S&P 500 gains steam: Futures signal optimism post-record high

Earnings later this week from Netflix, Tesla, and Intel, among others, will be keenly watched for insights into the health of corporate America.

Business Desk
Stock market
Stock market | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Wall Street news: US stock index futures rose on Monday, indicating further momentum in the S&P 500 after chip and megacap stocks drove the benchmark index to a record high last week, while corporate earnings and clues on rate cuts continued to top investors' radar.

Wall Street's main indexes stalled at the start of 2024 after the prior year's stellar run, as investors reassessed a quicker start to interest-rate cuts in light of mixed economic data and Federal Reserve policymakers playing down such bets.

Advertisement

A rally in chip stocks followed bullish forecasts from Taiwan's TSMC and Super Micro Computer last week, and heavyweight technology stocks steered the S&P 500 to a record high of 4,842.07 points and an all-time closing high of 4,839.81 points on Friday, confirming a bull market since its October 2022 closing low.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index and the S&P 500 information technology index have jumped nearly 5 per cent so far in January, among the top sectoral gainers, hitting all-time highs last week.

Advertisement

Nvidia gained 1.0 per cent in premarket trading after hitting its highest level on Friday, while Marvell Technology, Qualcomm and Micron Technology climbed over 1 per cent each.

Megacaps Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Tesla also gained between 0.9 per cent and 1.0 per cent.

Advertisement

"Investors increasingly view these stocks as 'bulletproof' because even if the global economy loses steam, demand for AI products will still remain elevated, shielding corporate profits from any macroeconomic headwinds," said Marios Hadjikyriacos, senior investment analyst at XM.

Meanwhile, big-ticket earnings later this week from Netflix, Tesla, Abbott Laboratories, Intel and Johnson & Johnson, among others, will be keenly watched for insights into the health of corporate America.

Advertisement

United Airlines Holdings, Brown & Brown and Zions Bancorp are set to detail their earnings after market close.

So far, 84.6 per cent of the S&P 500 companies that have reported results have surpassed earnings expectations, LSEG data showed on Friday, compared with the 93.1 per cent beat seen in the previous week.

Advertisement

On the economic data front this week, personal consumption expenditure (PCE)- the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, S&P Global PMI readings and an advance fourth-quarter GDP print will be crucial in assessing the central bank's next policy decision when it meets next week.

Traders have sharply pared bets on an at least 25-basis-point rate cut in March, currently standing at 46 per cent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, from the over 80 per cent chances seen by 2023-end.

Advertisement

At 7:09 am ET, Dow e-minis were up 61 points, or 0.16 per cent, S&P 500 e-minis were up 16.5 points, or 0.34 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 113.5 points, or 0.65 per cent.

Among others, Boeing lost 1.5 per cent after the US Federal Aviation Administration recommended airlines operating the company's 737-900ER jets inspect door plugs to ensure they are properly secured.

Advertisement

Renewable energy firm SolarEdge gained 2.7 per cent on plans to lay off about 16 per cent of its global workforce.

B Riley Financial tumbled 13.5 per cent after a report said US authorities are investigating the wealth manager's deals with a client who was linked to a securities fraud, and the use of his assets to help the investment bank obtain a loan from Nomura Holdings.

Advertisement

Crypto stocks like Coinbase, Bitfarms and Riot Platforms lost over 2.1 per cent as bitcoin prices declined.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 18:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

16 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Japan is the new Disneyland of global activism

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News7 minutes ago

  3. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News8 minutes ago

  4. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News12 minutes ago

  5. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement