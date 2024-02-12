Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 07:55 IST

TikTok strikes partnership with Team GB to boost athletes' online presence

With Olympic regulations on digital advertising expected to be relaxed for this year's event, the partnership signifies a strategic move for both parties.

Business Desk
TikTok
TikTok | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
TikTok deal: Team GB, Britain's Olympic team, has entered into a sponsorship agreement with TikTok, the Chinese social media platform, aiming to enhance its athletes' digital reach ahead of the Paris Games. 

With Olympic regulations on digital advertising expected to be relaxed for this year's event, the partnership signifies a strategic move for both parties.

The collaboration between Team GB and Paralympics GB and TikTok seeks to leverage the platform's popularity among younger demographics, fostering connections between athletes and new audiences. 

Tim Ellerton, Team GB's Commercial Director, expressed enthusiasm about introducing younger generations to the Olympic Games through TikTok.

As part of the partnership, TikTok will generate content featuring British Olympians during their journey in Paris, while athletes will be featured in various advertising mediums, including television, billboards, audio, and paid social media campaigns.

The collaboration coincides with the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) plan to ease restrictions on online advertising during the upcoming Games, initiating a "pilot project" in conjunction with the World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry. 

The initiative aims to grant sportswear brands that sponsor Olympic athletes and national teams, even if they are not official Olympic sponsors, the opportunity to promote their products through social media channels during the Games.

Presently, IOC regulations impose strict guidelines on what athletes and brands can share on social media platforms, with limitations extending to the use of specific terms like "Paris 2024," prioritising official Olympic sponsors.

Despite TikTok's ban from British government phones in March last year due to security concerns, the platform remains a vital player in digital engagement strategies. 

TikTok dismissed such bans as grounded in "fundamental misconceptions" and geopolitical considerations.

The British Olympic Association, which oversees Team GB and Paralympics GB, operates on private funding and does not receive government subsidies.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 12th, 2024 at 07:55 IST

