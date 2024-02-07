Advertisement

In a move aimed at overturning restrictions imposed by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Uber has filed a legal appeal concerning VTCs (tourist vehicles with drivers) in the city. The specific focus is on the exclusion of VTCs from Rue de Rivoli and Rue Saint-Antoine, a decision upheld by Mayor Hidalgo.

Uber argues that these restrictions could potentially lead to transportation challenges during the upcoming Summer Olympic Games. The ride-hailing giant is seeking a reversal of the decree, asserting potential implications for the flow of transportation in Paris during the high-profile event.

In response to Uber's legal maneuver, the Paris Mayor's office remains steadfast in its original decision. David Belliard, overseeing the transport sector in the mayor's office, emphasized the importance of prioritizing public bus services over increasing access to Rivoli. The clash between Uber and Parisian authorities highlights the ongoing struggles between disruptive tech platforms and traditional regulatory frameworks in major cities.

(With Reuters inputs)

