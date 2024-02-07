Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 08:00 IST

United CEO initiates talks with Airbus amid Boeing delays

Reports suggest that Airbus is exploring options to repurchase A321neo positions from the market in anticipation of a potential agreement with United.

Business Desk
United Airlines
United Airlines | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

United Airlines has reportedly reached out to Airbus regarding the potential purchase of additional A321neo jets, aiming to address potential gaps left by the delayed Boeing 737 MAX 10, according to industry sources.

CEO Scott Kirby recently visited Toulouse to explore the possibility of a deal with Airbus following safety concerns raised by a mid-air emergency involving an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9, further complicating the already delayed MAX 10 certification process.

Advertisement

"While United Airlines has engaged in discussions with Airbus regarding potential alternatives to the MAX 10 order, no agreement has been finalised to my knowledge," a source familiar with the discussions stated.

Talks are said to be in the early stages, with no assurance of a deal at this point. Airbus and United Airlines declined to provide comments on the matter.

Advertisement

Kirby's trip to Toulouse marks the latest development in the ongoing crisis surrounding Boeing as the company strives to address concerns over production quality and safety while preventing key orders from unravelling.

The recent partial grounding of the MAX 9 was described by Kirby as the final straw following certification delays for the MAX 10, the largest aircraft in Boeing's troubled MAX series.

Advertisement

Although United has not officially cancelled any of its 277 MAX 10 orders, Kirby indicated that the aircraft had been removed from internal plans, raising questions about how the airline plans to address the potential gap, particularly as Airbus faces high demand for its A321neo aircraft.

Reports suggest that Airbus is exploring options to repurchase A321neo positions from the market in anticipation of a potential agreement with United.

Advertisement

Any potential deal between United and Airbus would depend on the availability of the A321neo, which is in high demand, as well as the status of United's contract with Boeing, which is expected to undergo intense discussions.

Boeing, currently grappling with certification timeline uncertainties, has refrained from commenting on commercial negotiations. 

Advertisement

CEO Stan Deal expressed deep regret for the disruption caused to customers and reaffirmed Boeing's commitment to addressing quality issues.

Amidst these developments, United resumed MAX 9 flights on Saturday. The ongoing discussions highlight the broader challenges facing Boeing and Airbus amid increasing scrutiny of the aviation market duopoly.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 08:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Criticizes Opposition for indulging in ‘politics of spreading lies'

    Videos18 minutes ago

  2. Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers At Vedvyas Temple In Rourkela, Odisha

    Videos21 minutes ago

  3. The Most Unique Personality Traits Of Water Sign Scorpio

    Lifestyle24 minutes ago

  4. What Is Monkey Fever? The Disease That Has Claimed 2 Lives In Karnataka

    Lifestyle Health25 minutes ago

  5. John Abraham-Sharvari Wagh Starrer Vedaa To Release On THIS Date

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement