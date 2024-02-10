English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

US authorities disrupt 'Warzone RAT' malware service, arrest suspects

According to federal prosecutors in Boston, four domains facilitating the sale of the Warzone RAT malware have been taken down.

Business Desk
Cyber Attacks
Cyber Attack | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

US authorities have announced the seizure of websites associated with the distribution of the malicious software known as "Warzone RAT." The malware, capable of infiltrating victims' computers and extracting sensitive data, has been a source of concern for cybersecurity experts globally.

According to federal prosecutors in Boston, four domains facilitating the sale of the Warzone RAT malware have been taken down, marking a crucial step in the fight against cyber threats. The malware, categorised as a remote access trojan, enables hackers to surreptitiously access victims' computers, allowing for a range of malicious activities including browsing file systems, capturing screenshots, stealing user credentials, recording keystrokes, and even accessing web cameras.

Advertisement

Jodi Cohen, head of the FBI's Boston office, described the Warzone RAT as sophisticated malware with widespread global impact, highlighting the urgency of addressing such cyber threats.

The operation has also led to the arrest of two individuals, one in Malta and another in Nigeria, on charges related to their alleged involvement in the distribution and support of the Warzone RAT malware.

Advertisement

Daniel Meli, 27, from Zabbar, Malta, faces charges of causing unauthorized damage to protected computers and other cyber-related offenses. Prosecutors allege that Meli has been selling malware products, including the Warzone RAT, since 2012 through online hacking forums, and even offered educational materials such as eBooks for sale. The US government is now seeking his extradition to face trial.

Meanwhile, Prince Onyeoziri Odinakachi, 31, from Nigeria, stands accused of conspiracy to commit multiple computer intrusion offenses. The indictment against Odinakachi asserts that he provided online customer support to users of the Warzone RAT malware between June 2019 and March 2023.

Advertisement

As the legal proceedings unfold, defence lawyers for Meli and Odinakachi have yet to be identified, underscoring the ongoing complexity of cybercrime investigations and prosecutions.

The crackdown on the Warzone RAT malware service underscores the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat cyber threats and protect individuals and organizations from malicious actors operating in the digital realm.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

4 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

20 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

20 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tejashwi Yadav Puts All RJD MLAs and MLCs Under House Arrest

    Politics News23 minutes ago

  2. What is EPIC Number In A Voter ID Card? Your Key to Electoral Identity..

    Lok Sabha Elections26 minutes ago

  3. LA Liga: Real Madrid vs Girona Live Streaming details

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan Elections LIVE: ECP Orders Fresh Polling in Multiple Areas

    World31 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Budget session concludes with Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die

    India News33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement