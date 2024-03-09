US considers blacklisting CXMT to curb China's chip advance: Report

Advertisement

US mulls blacklisting CXMT: The United States is considering imposing sanctions on several Chinese technology companies, including chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies, as part of efforts to curb China's advancement in the semiconductor industry, reported Bloomberg News on Friday.

Sources familiar with the matter stated that the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security is contemplating adding ChangXin to the entity list, which limits access to US technology, along with five other Chinese firms.

Neither the Commerce Department, the Bureau, nor ChangXin Memory Technologies immediately responded to requests for comment from Reuters.

Last year, Reuters reported that the United States took action to block American imports to a major SMIC plant after it supplied the chip for Huawei's Mate 60 Pro phone.

The move disrupted millions of dollars' worth of shipments of chipmaking materials and parts from at least one supplier, Entegris.

In recent months, the United States has been aggressive in halting shipments of more advanced AI chips to China, aiming to prevent Beijing from acquiring cutting-edge US technologies that could enhance its military capabilities.

