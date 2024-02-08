Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

US investigating Boeing followed design standards for blown cabin door

The Federal Aviation Administration’s investigation is focusing on plugs used to fill spots for extra exits, when those doors are not required on Boeing 737 Max

Business Desk
Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets
Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets | Image:Alaska Airlines
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

No respite over cabin blowout: Federal officials in the United States are investigating if Boeing failed to make sure a panel that blew off a jetliner in midflight last week was safe and manufactured according to regulator-approved design standards.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s investigation is focusing on plugs used to fill spots for extra exits, when those doors are not required on Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners.

Advertisement

The plug that blew off an Alaska Airlines Max 9 was found near Portland, Oregon, and will be examined in a government laboratory.

“This incident should have never happened and it cannot happen again,” the FAA said in a statement.

Advertisement

The agency said Boeing's response should include “the root cause of the encountered condition(s)" and steps the company is taking to prevent a recurrence.

“Boeing's manufacturing practices need to comply with the high safety standards they're legally accountable to meet.” The FAA notified Boeing of the investigation in a letter dated Wednesday and asked it to respond within 10 business days.

Advertisement

The FAA has grounded 737 MAX 9 jets, including all 65 operated by Alaska and 79 used by United Airlines until Boeing can develop inspection guidelines and planes can be examined. 

Alaska has cancelled all flights by Max 9s through Saturday.

Advertisement

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board have said they have not been able to find four bolts that are used to help secure the 63-pound door plug. 

They are also not sure whether the bolts were there before the plane took off.

Advertisement

Despite a hole in the side of the plane, pilots were able to return to Portland and make an emergency landing. No serious injuries were reported.

Notably, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun met employees this week at the 737 factory near Seattle, saying the planemaker must own up to its shortcomings over the safety issue, that also looms questions over manufacturing quality.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement