Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 11:18 IST

EV maker Xpeng inks partnership with UAE's Ali&Sons, sets sights on Italian market

Xpeng plans to introduce multiple models to the Middle East and North African markets, with sales set to commence in the second quarter of this year.

Business Desk
Xpeng Ali&Sons partnership
Xpeng Ali&Sons partnership | Image:Xpeng
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Xpeng Ali&Sons partnership: Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng announced on Thursday, February 22, 2024, a pivotal partnership with UAE-based Ali&Sons. The collaboration marks a significant step in Xpeng's expansion strategy, which now includes an ambitious foray into the Italian market, adding to its existing plans for Europe.

Xpeng's latest initiative builds upon its successful partnerships with local dealers in key regions such as Egypt, Azerbaijan, Jordan, and Lebanon. The company unveiled plans to introduce multiple Xpeng models to the Middle East and North African markets, with sales set to commence in the second quarter of this year.

According to a statement released on its WeChat account, Xpeng aims to roll out its acclaimed G6 and G9 SUV models in the UAE starting from the third quarter. Additionally, deliveries of the sleek P7 sedan and the rugged G9 SUV are slated to kick off in Jordan and Lebanon in the second quarter, followed by Egypt in the third quarter.

Expanding its horizon further, Xpeng revealed its intention to venture into the Italian market, augmenting its European market plans. This expansion comes in tandem with its earlier commitment to penetrate markets in Germany, Britain, and France, as announced during the IAA Mobility motor show in Munich last September.

Beyond geographical expansion, Xpeng is also focussing on reinforcing its workforce and investing in cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) research and development (R&D). The company's strategic pivot underscores its determination to navigate the fiercely competitive landscape of the global automotive industry, often described as a "bloody sea," particularly in China, the world's largest auto market.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 11:18 IST

