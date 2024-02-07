English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

ISRO develops second-generation distress alert transmitter for fishermen

DAT allows fishermen at sea to send emergency messages from their boats and receive real-time acknowledgments.

Business Desk
Representative image of an Indian fishing boat.
ISRO develops second-generation distress alert transmitter for fishermen | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Distress alert transmitter: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has unveiled the second-generation 'Distress Alert Transmitter' (DAT), incorporating advanced satellite communication and navigation features. The DAT allows fishermen at sea to send emergency messages from their boats and receive real-time acknowledgments.

Operational since 2010, over 20,000 DAT units are currently in use, with messages transmitted via communication satellites to a central control station (INMCC: Indian Mission Control Centre). The extracted information is then forwarded to Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centres (MRCCs) under the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

Advertisement

ISRO has enhanced the DAT with advanced capabilities, resulting in the Second Generation DAT (DAT-SG). The DAT-SG provides acknowledgement to fishermen who activate distress alerts, assuring them that a rescue team is on the way. Additionally, the DAT-SG can receive messages from the control centre, allowing advanced alerts about bad weather, cyclones, tsunamis, or emergencies. Fishermen can then navigate home or to safer locations.

Aids to fishermen

The DAT-SG also transmits information about potential fishing zones (PFZs) to fishermen at sea, aiding them in optimising catches and saving time and fuel. Furthermore, DAT-SG connectivity with mobile phones through a Bluetooth interface allows messages to be read in the native language using a mobile app.

The INMCC employs the 'SAGARMITRA' web-based network management system, maintaining a database of registered DAT-SGs. This system enables MRCCs to access real-time information about distressed boats, facilitating prompt search and rescue operations by the Indian Coast Guard.

Advertisement

The DAT-SG was inaugurated by Secretary in the Department of Space and ISRO Chairman S Somanath, alongside ICG Director General Rakesh Pal, on January 15 at the INMCC, ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network in Bengaluru. The DAT-SG services are now operational 24x7.

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Russia to Buy Bananas From India | All You Need to Know About The Deal

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  3. How did Rishabh Pant has better Test ranking than Rohit Sharma?

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  4. Fighter Makers Say It Was A 'No Brainer' Picking Hrithik Roshan

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  5. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement