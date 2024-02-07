English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 16:39 IST

ITC Maurya welcomes French President Macron with chocolate spread

One of the edible surprises was a chocolate-loaded steam engine, merging French and Indian flavours, that stole the spotlight.

Business Desk
ITC Maurya's chocolate-fuelled welcome to President Macron
ITC Maurya's chocolate-fuelled welcome to President Macron | Image:ITC Maurya
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
ITC Maurya in Delhi rolled out a sweet welcome for French President Emmanuel Macron, who arrived in the capital on Thursday evening. The luxury hotel created a unique and delicious experience, transforming its lobby into a delightful haven of chocolate-themed wonders.

Stealing the spotlight was an old-fashioned steam engine train, its three wagons navigating a chocolate railway track. Laden with an array of chocolate slabs, each wagon showcased a blend of French and Indian flavours, from lavender pistachio white berry to pecan nut and almond milk, capturing the essence of both cultures.

Adding a touch of whimsy to the welcome was a chocolate bench accompanied by a quaint lamp post. Personalised photos celebrating the friendship between India and France, along with images of historical monuments, adorned the space, offering a visual treat to the distinguished guest.

The edible surprises continued with a staircase crafted entirely from chocolate, complemented by an assortment of chocolate truffles. Following a French flag theme, these truffles featured flavours like sea salt and caramel, Kerala coconut with black pepper, thyme and raspberry.

Jars filled with assorted chocolate-coated nuts, kasuri methi shortbread, and gud para further showcased the diversity of treats. A delightful array of sweets, including a raspberry macaroon, a multi millet and sunflower seed gluten-free cake, and a ruby chocolate cocoa nibs seed bar on a chocolate easel stand, pleased the palate with a variety of flavours.

In a nod to innovation, chocolate dragees in pistachio, almond, hazelnut, and cranberry flavours were presented in an edible chocolate wagon. To keep track of time, an edible chocolate hanging clock added a sweet touch to every moment of President Macron's stay.

According to the spokespersons at ITC Maurya, the chocolate-themed welcome was curated to make the French President’s stay a memorable one.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

