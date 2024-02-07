Updated January 26th, 2024 at 16:39 IST
ITC Maurya welcomes French President Macron with chocolate spread
One of the edible surprises was a chocolate-loaded steam engine, merging French and Indian flavours, that stole the spotlight.
- Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
ITC Maurya in Delhi rolled out a sweet welcome for French President Emmanuel Macron, who arrived in the capital on Thursday evening. The luxury hotel created a unique and delicious experience, transforming its lobby into a delightful haven of chocolate-themed wonders.
Stealing the spotlight was an old-fashioned steam engine train, its three wagons navigating a chocolate railway track. Laden with an array of chocolate slabs, each wagon showcased a blend of French and Indian flavours, from lavender pistachio white berry to pecan nut and almond milk, capturing the essence of both cultures.
Advertisement
Adding a touch of whimsy to the welcome was a chocolate bench accompanied by a quaint lamp post. Personalised photos celebrating the friendship between India and France, along with images of historical monuments, adorned the space, offering a visual treat to the distinguished guest.
The edible surprises continued with a staircase crafted entirely from chocolate, complemented by an assortment of chocolate truffles. Following a French flag theme, these truffles featured flavours like sea salt and caramel, Kerala coconut with black pepper, thyme and raspberry.
Advertisement
Jars filled with assorted chocolate-coated nuts, kasuri methi shortbread, and gud para further showcased the diversity of treats. A delightful array of sweets, including a raspberry macaroon, a multi millet and sunflower seed gluten-free cake, and a ruby chocolate cocoa nibs seed bar on a chocolate easel stand, pleased the palate with a variety of flavours.
In a nod to innovation, chocolate dragees in pistachio, almond, hazelnut, and cranberry flavours were presented in an edible chocolate wagon. To keep track of time, an edible chocolate hanging clock added a sweet touch to every moment of President Macron's stay.
Advertisement
According to the spokespersons at ITC Maurya, the chocolate-themed welcome was curated to make the French President’s stay a memorable one.
Advertisement
Published January 26th, 2024 at 16:32 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Trent surges 15% to hit record highBusiness News9 minutes ago
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami stats so farWeb Stories11 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.