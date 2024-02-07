Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
OPINION

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

Jack Bogle’s ghost haunts Vanguard’s crypto plans

Vanguard not offering clients new ETF's tracking Bitcoin price has opened up Jack Bogle.

RepublicAnita Ramaswamy
Crypto exchage
Representative | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Gathering dust. Five years after Jack Bogle’s passing, his words still haunt the asset management giant he founded. Vanguard’s refusal to provide its clients newly approved exchange-traded funds that track bitcoin’s price evokes Bogle’s advice to money managers: “Don’t do something. Just stand there.” But it stands in contrast to larger rival BlackRock, which is offering the funds, including one of its own. Given the highly competitive nature of passive asset management, Vanguard’s cautious mindset risks leaving it in the dust.

A surge in the popularity of low-cost exchange-traded funds has pushed asset managers into a race to differentiate themselves. BlackRock, for example, inked a $12.5 billion deal last week to grow into the infrastructure business. Expansion is crucial to such firms, which make much of their revenue from charging customers very low fees on their assets. Filings suggest that BlackRock made less than one cent for every dollar it managed in 2022.

Advertisement

By barring clients on its platform from investing in spot bitcoin ETFs, privately held Vanguard is staying firm in its view that cryptocurrency products don’t belong in a balanced portfolio. There is reputational risk, perhaps, if the industry goes completely sideways. Plus this isn’t the first faddish trap that Vanguard has avoided. In January 2019 it banned leveraged ETFs for similar reasons, which hasn’t seemed to hamper its business: Its assets under management swelled by roughly $3 trillion since, as of last July.

Still, BlackRock looks to be growing faster, having added more than $4 trillion in assets since the start of 2019. Plus the bitcoin gamble, on the face of it, is already paying off. The behemoth led by Larry Fink attracted more than $1 billion into its bitcoin ETF in the first week of trading. If Fink can secure regulatory approval for an ETF tracking ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, BlackRock could get another boost to its coffers as soon as this year. And fee income isn’t the only benefit it stands to reap. Getting comfortable with the blockchain technology underlying crypto could help BlackRock streamline other parts of its business, for example by tracking other assets on a digital ledger, a use case that even bitcoin skeptic and JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon sees as valuable.

Advertisement

Vanguard launched its first exchange-traded shares in 2001 and grew to be one of the world’s largest ETF providers despite Bogle’s longtime disdain for such products. Launching a Vanguard-branded crypto fund may be a step too far for the staid firm, but offering access to other providers’ funds would at least keep the door open.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  2. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Ankita Lokhande Addresses Divorce Rumours With Vicky Jain

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement