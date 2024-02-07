Advertisement

Investment in optical tech: Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry revealed on Tuesday its commitment to providing approximately 45.2 billion yen (around $307 million) in subsidies to fuel the development of optical technology tailored for chip applications. The initiative is crafted to enhance Japan's semiconductor industry, with the participating companies at the forefront of this technological leap.

Noteworthy participants in this groundbreaking endeavour include NTT, NEC, Furukawa Electric, Shinko Electric, and Kioxia. Collaborative consultations with Intel and SK Hynix further amplify the scope and potential impact of this optical chip technology initiative.

Optical technology

The primary focus of this project is to leverage optical technology in chip design, enabling faster signal transmission while simultaneously mitigating power consumption. The chip industry envisions utilising light for signal transmission, thereby revolutionising the conventional landscape.

Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry, Ken Saito, conveyed optimism about the transformative potential of this technology, labelling it a "future game changer." This initiative is a proactive response to Japan's determination to retain a competitive edge in the ever-evolving chip industry. Additionally, it aligns with the country's strategic vision to strengthen collaborative ties with allied nations, especially in the face of China's significant advancements in cutting-edge technologies.

The $300 million investment underlines Japan's commitment to fostering innovation, driving technological advancements, and securing its position as a key player in the global semiconductor landscape. As the chip industry continually pushes boundaries, optical chip technology emerges as a pivotal avenue for elevating performance standards, fostering sustainability, and addressing evolving industry demands.

(with Reuters inputs)