Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

Japan pledges $300 million investment in advanced optical chip technology

The initiative aims to enhance Japan's semiconductor industry, with the participating companies at the forefront of this technological leap.

Business Desk
Representative Image
Representative Image | Image:Representative Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Investment in optical tech: Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry revealed on Tuesday its commitment to providing approximately 45.2 billion yen (around $307 million) in subsidies to fuel the development of optical technology tailored for chip applications. The initiative is crafted to enhance Japan's semiconductor industry, with the participating companies at the forefront of this technological leap.

Noteworthy participants in this groundbreaking endeavour include NTT, NEC, Furukawa Electric, Shinko Electric, and Kioxia. Collaborative consultations with Intel and SK Hynix further amplify the scope and potential impact of this optical chip technology initiative.

Advertisement

Optical technology

The primary focus of this project is to leverage optical technology in chip design, enabling faster signal transmission while simultaneously mitigating power consumption. The chip industry envisions utilising light for signal transmission, thereby revolutionising the conventional landscape.

Advertisement

Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry, Ken Saito, conveyed optimism about the transformative potential of this technology, labelling it a "future game changer." This initiative is a proactive response to Japan's determination to retain a competitive edge in the ever-evolving chip industry. Additionally, it aligns with the country's strategic vision to strengthen collaborative ties with allied nations, especially in the face of China's significant advancements in cutting-edge technologies.

The $300 million investment underlines Japan's commitment to fostering innovation, driving technological advancements, and securing its position as a key player in the global semiconductor landscape. As the chip industry continually pushes boundaries, optical chip technology emerges as a pivotal avenue for elevating performance standards, fostering sustainability, and addressing evolving industry demands.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harda Blast: 11 Dead, Over 200 Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion

    Videos12 minutes ago

  2. A&M restructuring duo takes charge of Evergrande overhaul

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. Britannia's near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest: Report

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement