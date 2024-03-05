English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 09:28 IST

Jeff Bezos reclaims title of world's richest, ousting Elon Musk from top spot

Jeff Bezos surpasses Elon Musk to become the world's richest person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, reclaiming the top spot for the first time since 2021.

Reported by: Business Desk
Bezos regains richest position, Musk loses crown
Bezos regains richest position, Musk loses crown | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bezos overtakes Musk: Elon Musk has been dethroned as the world's wealthiest person, losing his top position to Jeff Bezos. This marks Bezos's return to the pinnacle of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a position he last held in 2021. The shift in rankings came after Tesla Inc. shares plummeted by 7.2 per cent on Monday, leaving Musk with a net worth of $197.7 billion, while Bezos's fortune surged to $200.3 billion.

 

Bloomberg Billionaires Index


Stock performance diverges

The gap between Musk, aged 52, and Bezos, aged 60, has been narrowing as the fortunes of their respective companies, Tesla and Amazon, have diverged. Amazon's stock has soared, more than doubling since late 2022 and nearing its all-time high, while Tesla has experienced a roughly 50 per cent decline from its peak in 2021.

Monday's drop in Tesla shares was attributed to disappointing preliminary data showing a decline in shipments from its Shanghai factory. Conversely, Amazon reported robust online sales growth, further bolstering Bezos's wealth.

Legal blow for Musk

Musk's financial setback may continue following a Delaware judge's ruling invalidating his $55 billion pay package at Tesla. This decision favoured an investor who challenged Musk's compensation plan, which was historically the largest. Despite this setback, Musk's wealth calculation still includes his significant stakes in Tesla and SpaceX, alongside the voided options.

Amazon stake enriches Bezos

Bezos's wealth is primarily derived from his 9 per cent stake in Amazon, making him the company's largest shareholder. Despite selling about $8.5 billion worth of shares last month, he remains firmly positioned at the top of the wealth rankings.

Bezos's previous reign as the wealthiest person was interrupted by Musk's meteoric rise fuelled by Tesla's stock surge. However, Bezos has now reclaimed his familiar perch atop the wealth rankings, a position he first attained in 2017 after surpassing Microsoft Inc. co-founder Bill Gates.

Bernard Arnault, the chair of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, also joins the ranks of the world's wealthiest individuals with a net worth of $197.5 billion.

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 09:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

12 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

18 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

19 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

19 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

20 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

20 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

20 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

21 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian Cities Which Make For Culturally Rich Heritage Walk Spots

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  2. BlackRock sees India, Indonesia as promising investment destination

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Kerala Man Killed In Hezbollah Missile Attack In Northern Israel

    Videos9 minutes ago

  4. UP CM Removes Police Recruitment Board Chairman Renuka Mishra

    Education10 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Prays at Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Hyderabad | In Pics

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo