Updated January 21st, 2024 at 19:03 IST

L&T successfully designed and constructed Ram Temple

Built for longevity, the temple boasts dimensions, standing at 161.75 feet in height, 380 feet in length, and 249.5 feet in width.

ANI
Larsen & Toubro successfully designs and builds Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Image:ANI
L&T designs Ram Temple: Engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) proudly announced on Sunday that it has undertaken the design and construction of the much-anticipated Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The consecration ceremony for the Ram temple is scheduled for Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to attend the rituals. The shrine will be open to the public a day later.

In adherence to the directives of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Larsen & Toubro has achieved the successful design and construction of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, as stated in the company's official release. The temple is situated within a sprawling 70-acre complex, designed in the ancient Nagara style of architecture.

Impressive dimensions of temple

Built for longevity, the temple boasts impressive dimensions, standing at 161.75 feet in height, 380 feet in length, and 249.5 feet in width. It encompasses three stories, featuring five mandaps—Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Gudh Mandap, Kirtan Mandap, and Prarthana Mandap—along with the Main Shikar.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to this monumental project, L&T Chairman and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan stated, "In designing and constructing the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the government."

Larsen & Toubro, a $23 billion multinational, specialises in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. With a global presence spanning over 50 countries, the conglomerate continues to play a significant role in diverse sectors.

(with PTI inputs)

Published January 21st, 2024 at 18:58 IST

