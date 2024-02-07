Advertisement

Paris: Louis Vuitton's owner, Bernard Arnault, has become the world's richest person, surpassing Elon Musk, according to Forbes. Arnault's net worth, including his family's, jumped to $207.8 billion after a $23.6 billion increase on Friday. In comparison, Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, has a net worth of $204.5 billion. LVMH, Arnault's luxury goods company, which includes brands like Louis Vuitton, achieved a market cap of $388.8 billion, while Tesla's market cap is $586.14 billion.

Market Cap Comparison: LVMH vs Tesla

Elon Musk faced challenges as Tesla shares dropped over 12 percent on Thursday after he warned of a slowdown in sales growth for the year. This led to Tesla losing $80 billion in market value in a single day and a total market capitalization loss of about $210 billion for the month. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Tesla's revenue was $25.2 billion, falling short of the $25.9 billion predicted by Wall Street.

On the other hand, LVMH reported a 10% increase in fourth-quarter sales, as per reports, driven by strong demand, especially from Chinese buyers, for its high-end fashion. The world's largest luxury group, which owns brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Tiffany, achieved nearly 24 billion euros ($26 billion) in sales in the last three months of the year. Sales in LVMH's fashion and leather goods division, including Vuitton and Dior, rose by 9%, slightly below the expected 10% growth.

LVMH's Strong Diversified Performance

LVMH also saw growth in sales of perfumes, cosmetics, watches, and jewellery, with wines and spirits being the only category to decline, down 4 percent for the full year. Arnault, 74, announced at the annual general meeting that his sons, Alexandre, 31, and Frederic, 29, would be proposed to shareholders to join the board.

Top 10 Richest

According to the latest real-time billionaires list by Forbes, the wealthiest individuals globally are as follows:

Bernard Arnault & Family with a net worth of $207.6 billion Elon Musk with a net worth of $204.7 billion Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $181.3 billion Larry Ellison with a net worth of $142.2 billion Mark Zuckerberg with a net worth of $139.1 billion Warren Buffett with a net worth of $127.2 billion Larry Page with a net worth of $127.1 billion Bill Gates with a net worth of $122.9 billion Sergey Brin with a net worth of $121.7 billion Steve Ballmer with a net worth of $118.8 billion.

In India’s context, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of India's Reliance Industries (RIL), holds the 11th position on the list, with a net worth of $104.4 billion. Meanwhile, Gautam Adani secures the 16th spot with a net worth of $75.7 billion.

