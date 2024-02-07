Advertisement

L&T Construction secures order: Larsen and Toubro (L&T) announced on Tuesday that its renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) arm, part of the power transmission and distribution business, has secured a mega project for the establishment of a 1800MWac solar power plant in Dubai.

The mega orders range from Rs 10,000 crore-Rs 15,000 crore, according to L&T statement.

Advertisement

The project entails the creation of a "solar photovoltaic plant in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates," as revealed in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

T Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities) at L&T, expressed the company's commitment to introducing innovative renewable energy solutions and leveraging project management expertise to accelerate the energy transition in the region. He highlighted the region's dual focus on economic development and sustainable practices.

Advertisement

With a robust presence as a $23 billion multinational, L&T is actively involved in a diverse range of projects, including engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) ventures, advanced manufacturing, and service-oriented initiatives. The company's foray into the solar power sector in Dubai aligns with its strategic vision to contribute to sustainable energy practices and support the region's pursuit of economic growth with environmentally conscious methodologies.