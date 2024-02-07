English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

Mark Zuckerberg launches new features for WhatsApp channels

The newly launched voice updates feature, allowing users to listen to voice messages on channels.

Business Desk
Mark Zukerberg
Mark Zukerberg | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

WhatsApp channel updates: Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Meta, has unveiled new features for WhatsApp Channels aimed at enhancing user engagement. The updates include the introduction of voice updates, polls, the option to share channel content to personal WhatsApp statuses, and support for multiple administrators in a channel.

Another notable addition to this is the Voice Updates feature, allowing users to listen to voice messages on channels. This is significant as WhatsApp already witnesses the exchange of over 7 billion voice messages daily. The introduction of polls provides channels with the capability to post questions for user participation, while the share-to-status feature enables users to share channel updates on their personal WhatsApp statuses. Additionally, channels can now have up to 16 administrators, facilitating better information management and dissemination.

Advertisement

These updates are designed to streamline user-channel interactions, providing a more engaging experience. The ability to have multiple administrators enhances the efficiency of managing and distributing information through WhatsApp Channels, offering users a focused and efficient way to stay informed about updates from public figures and organizations.

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  2. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News29 minutes ago

  3. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News31 minutes ago

  4. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainment40 minutes ago

  5. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News41 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement