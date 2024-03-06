×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

Adani Airport Holdings plans issuance of bonds with various tenors, say bankers

Each bond issuance aims to raise Rs 75 crore ($9.05 million), with bidding scheduled for March 13, inviting participation from bankers and investors.

Reported by: Business Desk
Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani | Image:Gautam Adani
Adani Airport Holdings bond issue: Adani Airport Holdings intends to issue two bonds, with one maturing in three years and the other in five years, as disclosed by three bankers on Wednesday. 

Each bond issuance aims to raise Rs 75 crore ($9.05 million), with bidding scheduled for March 13, inviting participation from bankers and investors.

Last month, Reuters reported the company's intention to raise funds through shorter-tenor bonds by March. 

Notably, on Monday, an Adani group company issued its first dollar bond since facing a short-seller attack last year, which was perceived internally as a test for the conglomerate's access to global capital markets.

Bankers anticipate that Adani group companies will explore opportunities in both domestic and international bond markets in the forthcoming months.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 6th, 2024 at 09:09 IST

