×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 14:19 IST

Avenue Supermarts surges 6% in two sessions as CLSA initiates coverage

CLSA, a leading global brokerage firm, has initiated coverage on Avenue Supermarts, the parent company of DMart, with a "BUY" rating.

Reported by: Abhishek Vasudev
DMart
DMart added 5 stores taking the total count to 341 operating stores | Image:DMart
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

DMart shares rise: Shares of Avenue Supermarts, which operates departmental stores under the brand name DMart, rose as much as 6 per cent in last two sessions to hit 52-week high of Rs 4,237 on the BSE after CLSA initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating.

CLSA, a leading global brokerage firm, has initiated coverage on Avenue Supermarts, the parent company of DMart, with a "BUY" rating. The move comes as the brokerage firm sees major growth potential for the discount retailer, driven by its low operating costs and expanding private-label assortment.

Advertisement

DMart, known for its everyday low cost, everyday low price model (ELDC/ELDP), has consistently offered the lowest consumer prices in the market. This strategy has not only attracted price-sensitive consumers but has also led to high sales velocity and improved scale, allowing DMart to gain market share steadily.

One of the key factors driving CLSA's bullish stance on Avenue Supermarts is the company's rapid expansion of its private-label assortment. Private labels, which are offered at a 20-40 per cent discount to popular brands, are seen as a major growth driver for DMart. Despite historically underplaying the private-label opportunity, DMart has been steadily increasing its offerings, which CLSA believes will be a key differentiator, particularly in comparison to ecommerce and quick commerce.

Advertisement

Furthermore, CLSA highlights DMart's position in India's food and grocery market, which is estimated to be over $500 billion. Despite being one of the leaders in this market, DMart's share currently stands at less than 1 per cent, leaving ample room for growth. CLSA projects that DMart's share could rise to 5 per cent as the company expands its footprint and increases its store count over the next few years.

CLSA's target price for Avenue Supermarts is set at Rs 5,107, representing 23 per cent upside from Thursday’s closing price. The target price is based on an equal-weighted blend of discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis and a one-year median price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 67 times. This valuation method considers DMart's long-term average multiple of 74 times (excluding Covid rerating) and positions it favourably compared to the slower-growing coverage average.

Advertisement

However, CLSA cautions that a slower-than-anticipated shift from unorganised to organised retail could pose a risk to its outlook. Nonetheless, the brokerage firm remains optimistic about Avenue Supermarts' prospects, citing its strong positioning in the market and its ability to capture a larger share of India's growing urban food and grocery segment.
 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 14:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Digital advertising growth FY24

digital advertising

a few seconds ago
Vegetarian menu for Holi

Vegetarian Holi Menu

a few seconds ago
Adam Zampa opts out of IPL 2024

Kotian replaces Zampa

a few seconds ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

2 minutes ago
Ashwin on CSK's captaincy change in IPL 2024

Ashwin on CSK captaincy

2 minutes ago
Protest in Mohali

Stir by AAP in Mohali

3 minutes ago
Bihar Board intermediate students protest outside JDU office in Patna

Bihar students protest

3 minutes ago
Nayak

Who Is Producing Nayak 2?

3 minutes ago
TOP UNSOLD PLAYERS IN IPL AUCTION 2024 TODAY

Steve Smith on IND star

4 minutes ago
Paytm

PPBL in focus

4 minutes ago
LS Polls LIVE: Maha Cong leader Nitin Kodwate, his wife Chanda join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

8 minutes ago
Vedaa

Sharvari Pens A Note

9 minutes ago
DMart

CLSA initiates coverage

10 minutes ago
Drake and Josh file photo

Drake-Josh's Friendship

11 minutes ago
BJP FLAG

BJP List

11 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Ram-Janhvi's RC16

14 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Advice To Ibrahim

16 minutes ago
The Goat Life

Blessy's Ordeal

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Delhi Liquorgate | LIVE

    India News16 hours ago

  2. Ponting, Ganguly share insights on skipper Pant's readiness for IPL 2024

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. BREAKING: Sec 144 Outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's Residence, Security Beefed

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology

    India News19 hours ago

  5. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo