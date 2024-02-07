Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

Bajaj Electricals profit declines for third quarter in a row

Analysts attribute the subdued demand to elevated inflation levels, impacting the splurging tradition on non-discretionary products during festivals.

Business Desk
Bajaj Electricals reports Q3 results
Bajaj Electricals | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bajaj Electricals has reported a third consecutive quarterly profit drop. The consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 31 plummeted nearly 40 per cent to Rs 37.36 crore. The downturn follows declines of 56 per cent and 14 per cent in the two preceding quarters. The typically robust festival season during October-December, known for increased consumer spending, was hampered by high inflation, restraining expenditure on non-essential items in both rural and urban areas.

Analysts attribute the subdued demand to elevated inflation levels, impacting the splurging tradition on non-discretionary products during festivals. While companies like Voltas and Blue Star thrived due to heightened demand for air coolers and fans driven by warmer-than-usual temperatures, others like Havells faced a setback with slowing sales of various home appliances.

Advertisement

Bajaj Electricals acknowledged the challenges, stating, "Consumer products continue to show signs of rural stress and weak consumer demand."

The company's total revenue declined 6.2 per cent to Rs 1,228 crore, marking the third consecutive quarter of decline. Sales of consumer products, constituting nearly 80 per cent of revenue, witnessed 8 per cent drop, while sales of lighting products marginally increased by about 1 per cent.

Advertisement

Bajaj Electricals faced a 4.8 per cent increase in input costs, amounting to Rs 124 crore. The company's performance underscores the broader economic impact of inflation and consumer sentiment on the electrical goods sector during a crucial festive period.

Bajaj Electricals shares rose 1 per cent to Rs 1,062.50 after earnings announcement.

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  2. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement