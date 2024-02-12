Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 10:55 IST

Bandhan Bank shares plummet over 6% after mixed Q3 results

Despite steady operational performance and improvements in asset quality metrics, the bank faced challenges with slippages attributed to system migration.

Tanmay Tiwary
Bandhan Bank
Bandhan Bank | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bandhan Bank in focus: Private lender Bandhan Bank’s shares fell as much as 6.21 per cent to Rs 202.80 on Monday, responding to its December quarter (Q3FY24) performance which garnered mixed reactions from investors.

Although the Kolkata-based lender saw healthy business growth, it reported a 7 per cent shortfall in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 730 crore for Q3FY24, primarily due to muted other income, according to a report from Motilal Oswal.

Advertisement

While net interest income (NII) grew by 21.4 per cent annually in line with expectations, margins remained flat at 7.2 per cent. The bank’s other income plunged 47 per cent annually, contributing to a 1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decrease in total revenue.

Despite adding 26 branches in the December quarter (Q3) and witnessing robust advances growth of 19.6 per cent YoY, the bank faced challenges with slippages and higher operating expenses (opex), resulting in a suppressed pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) growth.

Advertisement

The management commentary indicated the bank's ongoing efforts toward recovery, particularly concerning the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU) audit. Management anticipates completion of the audit in the coming months and expects full recovery thereafter. However, challenges persist with the bank's cost-to-asset ratio expected to range between approximately 3.5 per cent-3.7 per cent going forward.

On the other hand, brokerage firm JM Financial's report stressed upon the bank’s healthy growth momentum, notably in its asset under management (AUM), which remained strong at 19.6 per cent annually. 

Advertisement

Despite steady operational performance and improvements in asset quality metrics, the bank faced challenges with slippages attributed to system migration.

Analysts believe in the bank's potential for recovery, supported by its continued investment in IT infrastructure and diversification strategy. However, concerns remain regarding delayed recovery from Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU) and emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

Advertisement

Considering these factors, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal maintains a ‘Neutral’ rating with a target price of Rs 245, while JM Financial suggests a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 340.

As of 10:36 am, shares of Bandhan Bank were trading nearly 5 per cent lower at Rs 205.50, according to BSE.

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

2 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

2 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

13 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

2 days ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ravi Teja's Eagle Witnesses Decline At Box Office After Good Opening

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Astrotalk raises $20 million from NY-based Left Lane Capital

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: PM Distributes Over 1 Lakh Appointment Letters Under Rozgar Mela

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. LIC’s new product roll outs drive growth in Q3

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. Corrit Electric raises Rs 5 crore through Sportskeeda founder

    Automobile14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement