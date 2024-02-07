Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 10:40 IST

BLS E-services shares list at a 129% premium, trade at Rs 324.20

Preceding the listing, the stock traded at a 114% premium in the grey market, an unofficial platform where shares are traded before IPO allotment.

Business Desk
Stock market
Stock market | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

BLSE E-services IPO: BLS E-Services marked a remarkable debut on February 6, listing at a premium of 128.9 per cent over the IPO price. The stock opened at Rs 305 on the NSE and Rs 309 on the BSE, exceeding the issue price of Rs 135. This listing closely aligned with analyst predictions of a 125-130 per cent premium.

Preceding the listing, the stock traded at a 114 per cent premium in the grey market, an unofficial platform where shares are traded before IPO allotment and continue until the listing day. Investors commonly follow the grey market premium (GMP) for insights into the potential listing price.

Advertisement

The Rs 311-crore IPO, which ran from January 30 to February 1, saw a remarkable oversubscription of 162.47 times, the highest among IPOs launched this year. High net worth individuals led the charge, subscribing 300.14 times, followed by retail investors at 237 times, and qualified institutional buyers at 123.3 times their respective quotas.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 2.3 crore shares with a price band of Rs 129-135 per share.

Advertisement

Proceeds from the fresh issue, amounting to Rs 97.58 crore, will be allocated to enhance technology infrastructure, develop new capabilities, and consolidate existing platforms. Additionally, Rs 74.78 crore will fund initiatives for organic growth, including setting up BLS stores, and Rs 28.71 crore will be earmarked for inorganic growth through acquisitions. The remaining funds will be utilized for general corporate purposes.

As of September 30, 2023, BLS E-Services reported a net profit of Rs 14.68 crore on a revenue of Rs 158.04 crore. Notably, its profit-after-tax (PAT) margin and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin stood at 9.4 per cent and 14.23 per cent, respectively, in H1FY24.

Advertisement

The company heavily relies on a single customer, State Bank of India (SBI), which accounted for 59.75 per cent of revenue from operations in the six months ended September 30, 2023.

Unistone Capital served as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, with Kfin Technologies acting as the registrar. BLS International Services, Diwakar Aggarwal, and Shikhar Aggarwal are the company's promoters.

Advertisement

BLS E-Services specializes in providing digital business correspondence services to major banks in India, along with assisted e-services and e-governance services at the grassroots level.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 10:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  2. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement