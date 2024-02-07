Advertisement

Blue Star Q3 results: Home appliances company Blue Star’s profit zoomed 72 per cent to Rs 100.5 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 58.4 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY23).

The Mumbai-based company’s revenue soared 24.9 per cent to Rs 2,241.2 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 1,794.2 crore in Q3FY23.

The air conditioner (AC) manufacturer’s operating profit climbed 48.4 per cent to Rs 155.4 crore in the December quarter while its margin rose 110 basis points (bps) annually to 6.9 per cent.

Blue Star competes with companies lille Daikin, LG, Whirlpool and Voltas among others in this segment.

Additionally, Blue Star appointed Murlidhar Gangadharan and Vipin Sondhi on its Board as Additional Directors designated as Independent Directors.

The shares settled 0.83 per cent higher at Rs 1,090 per share after the market closed today, January 30, 2024.