English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

Bond yields dip on positive sentiment ahead of US inflation data

Investors keenly await the US inflation data, as it will provide insights into the potential trajectory of interest rates in the world's largest economy.

Business Desk
Bond yields dip
Bond yields dip | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bond market news: Government bond yields experienced a decline on Thursday, reflecting a positive sentiment in the market, as investors anticipated favorable inflation data from the United States. The 10-year benchmark bond yield concluded at 7.1619 per cent, down from the previous day's close at 7.1808 per cent. This week, the yield has collectively eased by seven basis points.

Gopal Tripathi, Head of Treasury and Capital Markets at Jana Small Finance Bank, noted the overall bullish sentiment, stressing that the 10-year US yield's restrained movement, remaining below 4 per cent, has contributed to the positive outlook. Traders reportedly took additional positions ahead of the upcoming US inflation data, anticipating its impact on market dynamics.

Advertisement

In the US, the consumer inflation reading for December is anticipated to be 0.2 per cent on a monthly basis, with a 3.2 per cent rise in inflation for the 12 months up to December. US bond yields showed a marginal easing, dipping below the critical 4 per cent mark without breaching it in recent sessions.

Investors keenly await the US inflation data, as it will provide insights into the potential trajectory of interest rates in the world's largest economy. Despite earlier expectations of aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, the odds for a Fed rate cut in March have reduced to 68 per cent, compared to approximately 90 per cent at the end of December, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Advertisement

India's retail inflation figures are scheduled to be released after bond market hours on Friday. Projections indicate an increase in the key price gauge, staying within the Reserve Bank of India's target range for the fourth consecutive month. The expected inflation rate is 5.87 per cent on a yearly basis, influenced by elevated food prices compared to 5.55 per cent in November.

Additionally, bond traders are keeping a close eye on New Delhi's debt sale, valued at Rs 33,000 crore, scheduled for Friday. This includes the benchmark and is expected to increase the outstanding debt to Rs 1.69 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement