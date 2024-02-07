English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 10:13 IST

Bond yields follow upward trend alongside US counterparts

Earlier in the week, yields had seen a decline following a drop in core inflation to a four-year low of approximately 3.8% in December.

Business Desk
Government bonds
Government bonds | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bonds surge: Government bond yields in India experienced an early uptick on Thursday, mirroring the trend observed in their US counterparts. 

The sentiment was influenced by remarks from Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das regarding inflation. As of 10:00 am, benchmark 10-year yield stood at 7.1716 per cent, a slight increase from its previous close at 7.1642 per cent.

Advertisement

Earlier in the week, yields had seen a decline following a drop in core inflation to a four-year low of approximately 3.8 per cent in December. Some economists had speculated about the possibility of a shift in the policy stance to 'neutral' in February. 

However, Governor Das stressed the need for India's monetary policy to remain actively disinflationary despite the decrease in core inflation.

Advertisement

Das stated in an interview with Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, “When inflation is still above 5.5 per cent, rather close to 6 per cent, our monetary policy has to remain actively disinflationary, and it would be too premature to talk in terms of a pivot.”

A trader from a private bank noted, "With the 10-year US yield comfortable above the 4 per cent mark, it would be difficult for local bond yields to come down." 

Advertisement

The governor's comments extinguished hopes of an early shift in stance that had risen after the softer core inflation data.

US yields increased on Wednesday, driven by stronger-than-expected US retail sales and an unexpected rise in UK inflation in December. This development suggested that interest rate cuts might not be as aggressive as initially estimated. 

Advertisement

The 10-year US yield reached a five-week high of 4.13 per cent, while the two-year yield, a key indicator of interest rate expectations, rose 20 basis points in two sessions through Wednesday to around 4.35 per cent.

Traders adjusted their expectations for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve to approximately 61 per cent, down from 68 per cent the previous Tuesday, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 10:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  2. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News30 minutes ago

  3. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News32 minutes ago

  4. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainment40 minutes ago

  5. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News41 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement