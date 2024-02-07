Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 07:40 IST

Capital markets to remain closed on Monday for public holiday

The blue-chip Nifty 50 ended down 0.23 per cent at 21,571.80 in a session on Saturday, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.4 per cent.

Business Desk
NSE
Markets will resume trading on Tuesday, January 23. | Image:NSE
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Monday, January 22, for a public holiday to observe Ram temple consecration.

Markets will resume trading on Tuesday, January 23.

Advertisement

The blue-chip Nifty 50 ended down 0.23 per cent at 21,571.80 in a session on Saturday, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.4 per cent to 71,423.65, weighed by losses in information technology stocks and Hindustan Unilever.

The rupee strengthened 0.07 per cent versus the US dollar on Friday, and quoted at 83.06 per dollar, amid an uptick in Asian peers, and on dollar sales from foreign banks close to the end of the session.

Advertisement

The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at Rs 100, with the yield little changed at 7.1790 per cent on Friday, after a debt sale added to the supply.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 07:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

17 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Japan is the new Disneyland of global activism

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News8 minutes ago

  3. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News8 minutes ago

  4. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement