Advertisement

Currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Monday, January 22, for a public holiday to observe Ram temple consecration.

Markets will resume trading on Tuesday, January 23.

Advertisement

The blue-chip Nifty 50 ended down 0.23 per cent at 21,571.80 in a session on Saturday, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.4 per cent to 71,423.65, weighed by losses in information technology stocks and Hindustan Unilever.

The rupee strengthened 0.07 per cent versus the US dollar on Friday, and quoted at 83.06 per dollar, amid an uptick in Asian peers, and on dollar sales from foreign banks close to the end of the session.

Advertisement

The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at Rs 100, with the yield little changed at 7.1790 per cent on Friday, after a debt sale added to the supply.

(With Reuters inputs)

