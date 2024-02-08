English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Carlsberg rises 5% as brewery giant unveils aggressive growth strategy

The appointment of Jacob Aarup-Andersen as the new CEO ushered in a re-evaluation of Carlsberg's growth trajectory

Business Desk
Beer
Beer | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Carlsberg, the Danish brewing behemoth renowned for brands like Kronenbourg 1664, witnessed a 5% surge in shares on Wednesday following the unveiling of its ambitious growth plans through 2027. The company, ranked as the world's third-largest brewer, not only exceeded full-year revenue expectations but also revealed its intentions to bolster spending in pivotal markets like China.

The appointment of Jacob Aarup-Andersen as the new CEO ushered in a re-evaluation of Carlsberg's growth trajectory, leading to an upward revision of its targets for revenue and operating profit growth over the next six years. Despite the lack of detailed strategies, the market welcomed the optimistic outlook.

Advertisement

Aarup-Andersen emphasized Carlsberg's transition from a defensive stance, necessitated by challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions, to a more proactive approach. He cited compelling opportunities to fuel long-term growth, underpinned by strategic investments.

Among these investments are heightened marketing expenditures to promote Carlsberg's premium beer portfolio, diversification into categories like ciders and seltzers, and intensified focus on the Asian market, particularly China. Notably, China stands as Carlsberg's largest market, presenting substantial growth potential.

Advertisement

In line with its growth aspirations, Carlsberg anticipates a double-digit increase in sales and marketing investments in 2024, with a significant portion allocated to China and Vietnam, premium brands, and digital initiatives.

However, Carlsberg's projection for organic operating profit growth in 2024 fell short of analysts' expectations, prompting speculation about its ability to achieve targets. Analysts like Laurence Whyatt from Barclays noted Carlsberg's tendency to issue conservative guidance initially, potentially setting the stage for upward revisions later in the year. Nevertheless, doubts lingered about the company's ability to meet analysts' projections.

Advertisement

The company's ambitious 2027 growth goals hinge on various factors, including an anticipated rebound in the Chinese economy. Despite subdued consumer sentiments in China, Carlsberg remains optimistic about volume growth through market share expansion.

In its recent financial report, Carlsberg showed 4.7% increase in revenue for 2023, surpassing analyst expectations marginally. As the brewery giant forges ahead with its aggressive growth agenda, investors are closely monitoring its progress and the efficacy of its strategic initiatives.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Proper Sleep Schedule Is Directly Linked To Your Health, Know How

    Lifestyle Health15 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Kerala CM to Lead Protest in Delhi Over Economic Discrimination

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Shankar Mahadevan Reflects On His Grammy Win

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Hyderabad: 5-yr-old Dies After Falling into Sump at School Event

    India News24 minutes ago

  5. Good News: Gurugram Section of Dwarka Expressway Likely to Open Soon

    India News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement