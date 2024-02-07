Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 15:32 IST

Chinese stocks decline amid panic selling, economic pessimism

The Shanghai Composite Index ended 1.5 per cent lower, marking a 6.2 per cent loss for the week, the most significant weekly decline since October 2018.

Business Desk
Nikkei
Chinese shares fall | Image:AP Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chinese stocks extended their decline, with the Shanghai benchmark index recording its worst performance in five years. The blue-chip CSI300 Index closed down 1.2 per cent, hitting a fresh low since January 2019, despite policy support from authorities aimed at bolstering investor confidence in a struggling economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended 1.5 per cent lower, marking a 6.2 per cent loss for the week, the most significant weekly decline since October 2018. The market's bottoming trend accelerated, even with support from the national team, as signs of forced liquidation of derivatives and margin trading intensified the decline, causing panic among investors.

Advertisement

State-backed investors appeared to intervene during the final hour of trading, as several blue-chip exchange-traded funds (ETFs), favoured tools by the state fund Central Huijin, experienced heavy buying. However, some experts express scepticism about the ability of state-backed funds to restore investor confidence, both domestically and internationally, emphasizing the need to address underlying economic issues.

Shares in healthcare, information technology, semiconductors, and new energy slumped more than 3 per cent each, contributing to the overall market decline. Investor sentiment has stagnated, with lukewarm macro data and a quieter policy cycle expected ahead of holidays.

Advertisement

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.2 per cent, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was down 0.1 per cent at the close. WuXi AppTec, a drug research and development group, saw its shares plummet by 21 per cent due to geopolitical concerns arising from its mention in a US bill aimed at restricting access to Americans' genetic data.

Despite the general market decline, Tencent Holdings remained a bright spot, with shares finishing up 2.9 per cent after China approved licenses for 32 imported online games for 2024, including two titles to be published by Tencent.

Advertisement

Xiaolin Chen, Head of International at KraneShares, emphasized the need for the government to implement more defined policies outlining key growth areas and capital allocation priorities for 2024 to stabilize the market and enhance investor confidence.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 15:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News28 minutes ago

  2. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World30 minutes ago

  3. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  4. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News35 minutes ago

  5. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement