Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 07:49 IST

Coal India Q3 profit jumps 18% to Rs 9,094 crore

The company’s revenue from operations soared nearly 3 per cent to Rs 36,154 crore, from Rs 35,169 crore a year ago.

Business Desk
Coal India
Coal India | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Coal India results: State-owned Coal India’s (CIL) profit rose 18 per cent to Rs 9,093.7 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (Q3FY24), from Rs 7,719 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY23).

The company’s revenue from operations soared nearly 3 per cent to Rs 36,154 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 35,169 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Advertisement

Coal India also declared a second interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share for financial year 2024. The dividend will be paid out on March 12, the company said.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 9.5 per cent annually to Rs 11,373 crore.6 crore, while its margin zoomed 200 basis points (bps) annually to 31.5 per cent, as against 29.5 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

Advertisement

The market capitalisation of Coal India is nearly Rs 2.67 lakh crore, according to BSE.

The shares of Coal India settled 5 per cent lower at Rs 433.05 per share on Monday, February 12. 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 07:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

9 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

10 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

10 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

10 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

10 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

10 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

10 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

10 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

10 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

13 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

16 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

16 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

16 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

16 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

17 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WWE Raw Results: Explosive action unfolds as Cody Rhodes saves Sami Zayn

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  2. Biden Campaign's TikTok Debut Sparks National Security Concerns

    World15 minutes ago

  3. Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam Crawls Its Way To ₹15 Crore In 4 Days

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Celeb Favourite Food Dishes And Recipes For A Flavourful Treat

    Lifestyle25 minutes ago

  5. Paytm continues to struggle as stock plummets to record low

    Business News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement