Advertisement

Coal India results: State-owned Coal India’s (CIL) profit rose 18 per cent to Rs 9,093.7 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (Q3FY24), from Rs 7,719 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY23).

The company’s revenue from operations soared nearly 3 per cent to Rs 36,154 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 35,169 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Advertisement

Coal India also declared a second interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share for financial year 2024. The dividend will be paid out on March 12, the company said.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 9.5 per cent annually to Rs 11,373 crore.6 crore, while its margin zoomed 200 basis points (bps) annually to 31.5 per cent, as against 29.5 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

Advertisement

The market capitalisation of Coal India is nearly Rs 2.67 lakh crore, according to BSE.

The shares of Coal India settled 5 per cent lower at Rs 433.05 per share on Monday, February 12.