Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

Dollar approaches 150 Yen as US inflation test looms; Bitcoin maintains strength

Currency analysts attribute the Dollar's strength against the yen to factors such as rising US yields and favourable carry trades.

Business Desk
Dollar
Dollar | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dollar in focus: The Dollar approached the major threshold of 150 yen on Tuesday, maintaining stability as investors awaited crucial US inflation data later in the day. 

Meanwhile, bitcoin retained its buoyancy around the $50,000 mark for the second consecutive day.

Advertisement

Amid subdued trading in Asia, with Lunar New Year holidays ongoing in China and Hong Kong, market participants remained cautious ahead of the release of consumer price data in the United States, the world's largest economy.

The greenback advanced towards 149.39 yen, inching closer to the closely monitored 150 level, which analysts predict could prompt further verbal intervention from Japanese authorities to bolster the currency. 

Advertisement

The yen has already depreciated over 5 per cent against the Dollar since the beginning of the year, driven by diminishing expectations of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and indications that the Bank of Japan may not rush into raising rates despite potential moves away from negative interest rates.

Currency analysts attribute the Dollar's strength against the yen to factors such as rising US yields and favourable carry trades. 

Advertisement

The euro dipped slightly to $1.0768, while sterling and the Australian Dollar also experienced marginal declines.

Market focus remained on the US inflation report for January, which could offer insights into the timing and extent of potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

Advertisement

Expectations of sustained US economic strength have tempered projections for rate cuts, with markets currently pricing in around 110 basis points of reductions from May onwards.

In the cryptocurrency realm, bitcoin continued its upward trajectory, gaining 0.64 per cent to reach $50,155. 

Advertisement

The cryptocurrency's recent surge has been attributed to regulatory approvals for US-listed ETFs tracking its price and anticipation surrounding the forthcoming halving event, which will reduce mining rewards.

Overall, the US Dollar's resilience against global currencies reflects investor confidence in the nation's economic outperformance compared to other regions. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar eased slightly to $0.6121 amidst the broader currency market dynamics.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

9 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

10 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

10 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

10 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

10 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

10 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

10 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

10 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

10 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

13 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

16 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

16 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

16 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

16 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

17 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WWE Raw Results: Explosive action unfolds as Cody Rhodes saves Sami Zayn

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  2. Biden Campaign's TikTok Debut Sparks National Security Concerns

    World15 minutes ago

  3. Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam Crawls Its Way To ₹15 Crore In 4 Days

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Celeb Favourite Food Dishes And Recipes For A Flavourful Treat

    Lifestyle25 minutes ago

  5. Paytm continues to struggle as stock plummets to record low

    Business News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement