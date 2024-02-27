English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 09:20 IST

Dollar weakens of key data release; Bitcoin surges above $57,000

US dollar index, which gauges the currency against a basket of counterparts including the euro and yen, remained steady at 103.77 during Asian trading hours.

Business Desk
Dollar
Dollar | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dollar weakens: The dollar showed signs of weakness on Tuesday as markets anticipated a week of crucial US economic data, offering insights into the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate adjustments.

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, surged to a more than two-year high, surpassing $57,000, following an announcement by enterprise software firm MicroStrategy Inc about its acquisition of approximately 3,000 additional tokens for $155 million.

Advertisement

The US dollar index, which gauges the currency against a basket of counterparts including the euro and yen, remained steady at 103.77 during Asian trading hours, after a 0.17 per cent decline on Monday.

Market expectations have discounted the possibility of a rate cut at the Fed's March meeting, shifting the anticipated timeline for a cut from May to June, according to CME's FedWatch Tool, driven by robust US consumer and producer price data.

Advertisement

Later on Tuesday, investors await US durable goods data, while Thursday will see the release of January's US personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.

Richard Franulovich, Westpac's head of FX strategy, noted the dollar's recent softness and highlighted upcoming event risks that could drive further movements in the currency.

Advertisement

The dollar slipped against the yen, reaching 150.485 yen, as Japan's currency strengthened following data indicating that consumer inflation remained at the Bank of Japan's 2 per cent target, defying forecasts of a decline.

The euro maintained its position at $1.08505, following a 0.27 per cent increase in the previous session.

Advertisement

Bitcoin's value rose by 3.3 per cent to $56,338, reaching $57,055 earlier, marking its highest level since December 2021.

Meanwhile, risk-sensitive currencies like the Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar faced downward pressure amid a decline in regional equities, retracting from recent multi-week highs.

Advertisement

The Australian dollar lost 0.2 per cent to $0.6528 after hitting a three-week peak at $0.6595, while the New Zealand dollar eased 0.3 per cent to $0.61555, touching its highest point since January 15 at $0.6218 on Thursday.

Traders are preparing for a crucial policy meeting by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Wednesday, with markets pricing in a one-in-three chance of the RBNZ raising its official cash rate to combat persistent inflation.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 09:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

10 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

10 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

14 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

16 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

16 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

16 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

16 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

16 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

16 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

16 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

16 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

16 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

16 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. British financier Lord Jacob Rothschild passes away at 87

    Business News19 minutes ago

  2. West Bengal Board Class 10 Exam 2025 Dates Announced

    Education20 minutes ago

  3. Caught On Camera: Influencer Anamika Bishnoi Shot Dead By Husband

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  4. JEE Main paper 2 results 2024 to be declared soon

    Education29 minutes ago

  5. Speculation Mounts on Virat Kohli's possible IPL 2024 return

    Sports 36 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo