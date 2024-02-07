Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

EPACK Durable makes weak stock market debut, lists 4% below IPO price

The company's shares in the initial public offering (IPO) were priced at Rs 230 per share.

Tanmay Tiwary
IBL Finance IPO
IBL Finance IPO | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

EPACK Durable listing: EPACK Durable made a weak stock market debut on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday, opening at Rs 221 per share.

The company's shares in the initial public offering (IPO) were priced at Rs 230 per share.

Advertisement

EPACK Durable's IPO was a book-built issue totalling Rs 640.05 crore, which comprised a fresh issue of 1.74 crore shares, amounting to Rs 400 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.04 crore shares, valued at Rs 240.05 crore.

The bidding for EPACK Durable IPO commenced on January 19, 2024, and concluded on January 24, 2024. 

Advertisement

Allocation of shares for the IPO was finalised on Thursday, January 25, 2024, with trading commencing on both the BSE and NSE on January 30, 2024.

EPACK Durable's IPO price band was set between Rs218 to Rs230 per share, with a minimum lot size of 65 shares. 

Advertisement

Retail investors were required to invest a minimum of Rs 14,950. For non-institutional investors (NIIs), the minimum lot size investment was set at 14 lots (910 shares), totalling Rs 209,300, while for bidders with a net worth of over Rs 1 crore (bNII), it was 67 lots (4,355 shares), amounting to Rs 1,001,650. 

The weaker-than-expected market debut suggests initial investor sentiment may be cautious regarding EPACK Durable prospects.

Advertisement

As of 10:19 am, shares of EPACK Durable were trading 5.22 per cent lower from IPO price at Rs 218, according to BSE.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harda Blast: 11 Dead, Over 200 Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion

    Videos14 minutes ago

  2. A&M restructuring duo takes charge of Evergrande overhaul

    Business News15 minutes ago

  3. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  4. Britannia's near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest: Report

    Business News16 minutes ago

  5. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement