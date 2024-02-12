Advertisement

Fed rates outlook: The Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut interest rates in March. At the beginning of the month, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell pushed back strongly on the idea that the central bank could cut rates in the spring, as many market participants have been expecting.

The Fed funds rate was kept unchanged at a 23-year high of 5.25 per cent-5.5 per cent for a fourth consecutive meeting last month.

Advertisement

The decision aligned with market expectations as policymakers underscored the need for greater confidence in inflation's trajectory toward the targeted 2 per cent before considering any rate cuts. Powell stressed upon a cautious approach, stating that while a reduction in rates may be warranted at some point this year, a move in March seems improbable.

"I don’t think it’s likely the committee will reach a level of confidence by the time of the March meeting” to lower rates, “but that’s to be seen," Powell said, adding that a March cut is not the base case for policy makers.

Advertisement

Notably, the Fed omitted references to potential rate hikes, citing a more balanced outlook for achieving employment and inflation objectives.

Despite acknowledging a slight moderation in inflation, the central bank remains vigilant, prepared to adjust monetary policy as needed to safeguard its goals.

Advertisement

The United States is also expected to report January consumer inflation expectations later today.

The country will also release its inflation (CPI) and core inflation data on Tuesday, February 13.