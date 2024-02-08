English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

Fila, Foot Locker to boost growth for Metro Brands

With a strategic focus on internal accruals, Metro Brands plans to fund the addition of over 250 stores annually, capitalising on its strong operational track r

Tanmay Tiwary
Foot Locker
Foot Locker | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Metro Brands on track to grow: Metro Brands, leveraging its strong execution capabilities and robust store economics, is poised for major growth, buoyed by the addition of new brands Fila and Foot Locker, analysts said. 

Despite potential short-term moderation in Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) and margin adjustments, the company anticipates a consistent 20 per cent growth over the next five years. 

Advertisement

Metro Brands's impressive revenue productivity, 25 per cent store-level EBITDA margin, and quick payback period of less than two years underscore its steady store economics, analysts at brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a report.

With a strategic focus on internal accruals, Metro Brands plans to fund the addition of over 250 stores annually, capitalising on its strong operational track record. 

Advertisement

The introduction of Fila and Foot Locker, alongside other formats, positions Metro Brands to tap into a vast growth opportunity. Currently operating across five formats in 189 cities, the company's 795 stores highlight major potential for expansion, they said.

Fila and Foot Locker, as new growth engines, are expected to contribute substantially to Metro Brands's revenue. 

Advertisement

Image Credits: Metro Brands

While Fila focusses on re-energising its business in the near term, both brands aim for 400-500 store additions in the next three to five years, the brokerage noted. 

Advertisement

With an average revenue per store comparable to Metro Brands's, the brands could generate Rs 1,500-2,000 crore in sales, representing approximately 50 per cent of consolidated revenue with strong EBITDA and PAT margins, the Mumbai-based brokerage said.

Despite Metro Brands trading at a premium with a price-to-equity (P/E) of 55 times, the rich valuation is supported by a robust growth outlook, internal funding capability, and superior store economics.  The valuation does not currently account for the potential earnings from Fila and Foot Locker, which are estimated to bring additional revenue potential of Rs 1,500-2,000 crore over the next 3-5 years. 

Advertisement

Financial performance 

Metro Brands consolidated net profit dropped over 13 per cent to Rs 67.6 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY24), from Rs 77.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

Advertisement

Its revenue zoomed 17 per cent to Rs 555.7 crore, from Rs 476.3 crore a year ago.

Ecommerce sales, including omni-channel, for the company stood at Rs 60 crore, the company said in the investor presentation.

Advertisement

The stock zoomed over 51 per cent in 2023. As of 9:18 am, shares of Metro Brands were trading 2.44 per cent higher at Rs 1,290 per share.

 

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 09:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement