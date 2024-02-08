English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 17:54 IST

Ford shares soars 6% on dividend boost, lower EV spending

US-based automaker Ford Motor shares surged 6 per cent in premarket trading on February 7

Business Desk
Ford shares soars 6% on dividend boost, lower EV spending | Image:Ford Motors
Auto Stock: US-based automaker Ford Motor shares surged 6 per cent in premarket trading on February 7, after the automaker increased its dividend for the first quarter and decided to scale back investments in new capacity for loss-making electric vehicles (EV).

Dividend Payment

On Tuesday, the automaker disclosed its plans to return 18 cents more per share in dividend on top of the regular 15 cents to investors, joining rival General Motors in returning cash to investors. Shares GM were also up 1.8 per cent.

The dividend payout is aimed at enhancing the firm's payout ratio and distributing a portion of its substantial automotive cash balance, which stands at $28.7 billion, to shareholders, said, David Whiston, Analyst at Morningstar.

"With this much cash plus credit lines giving over $46 billion of year-end total automotive liquidity, we think Ford can handle most bad 2024 macroeconomic news without sacrificing investing for the future," Whiston said.

Offset expenses 

The Michigan-based company said it was targeting $2 billion in cost reduction, in a bid to offset expenses related to the labour contract deal reached with the United Auto Workers union.

Ford will reduce investments in new EV capacity to align with a decrease in demand, as consumers opt for hybrid vehicles and family SUVs due to price and charging concerns.

The next generation of Ford EVs will be launched "only when they can be profitable," Marin Gjaja, head of the Model E EV business, told analysts on Tuesday.

"We remain underweight on Ford, as we see pricing and cost reductions assumptions as optimistic," Wells Fargo analysts wrote in a note.

The carmaker also reported an adjusted profit of 29 cents per share for the fourth quarter ended December, beating analysts' estimates of 14 cents.

Shares of Ford were trading about 6.81 times forward profit estimates, above rival GM's 4.26 multiple.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

