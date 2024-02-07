Advertisement

Gillette India Q2 results: Gillette India, a safety razors and other personal care products brand’s net profit rose 39.5 per cent to Rs Rs 103.9 crore in the December Quarter (Q2) when compared to Rs 74.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

The total sales of the company have also witnessed a 3.4 per cent uptick to touch Rs 639.5 crore in the last quarter from Rs 618.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

“In a challenging operating environment, the Company delivered a balanced growth during the quarter with sales of Rs 639 crore, up 3 per cent vs year ago. Domestic sales are up 6 per cent vs a year ago, driven by a robust portfolio, superior retail execution and strong brand fundamentals. The Company reported Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 104 crores, up 40 per cent vs year ago largely driven by productivity interventions, product price-mix and moderating cost inflation,” the company said in a statement.

Mumbai-based company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), also known as operating profit, is up 23.6 per cent at Rs 156 crore last quarter from Rs 126 crore in the same quarter last year.

The operating margin (OPM) jumped 400 basis points (bps) annually to 24.4 per cent in the December quarter.

The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 85 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24. “This interim dividend includes a one-time special dividend of Rs 40 per equity share to commemorate 40 years of serving consumers, customers, shareholders, employees, and society,” Gillette said.

LV Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Gillette India said, “For 7 consecutive quarters now, we have delivered a balanced top-line and bottom-line growth. Our teams’ execution of our integrated growth strategy has enabled us to build and sustain strong momentum. We stay committed to our strategies of a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, and superiority — across product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value — productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organisation. We are confident that these strategies will continue to help us deliver balanced growth and value creation.”

The market capitalisation of the company currently stands at Rs 21,738 crore, according to BSE. As of 02:51 pm, the shares Gillette India were trading 3.39 per cent higher at Rs 6,701 per share.