Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

Gillette Q2 domestic sales rise 6% on robust portfolio, strong brand fundamentals

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), also known as operating profit, is up 23.6 per cent at Rs 156 crore.

Anirudh Trivedi
Gillette India
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gillette India Q2 results: Gillette India, a safety razors and other personal care products brand’s net profit rose 39.5 per cent to Rs Rs 103.9 crore in the December Quarter (Q2) when compared to Rs 74.5 crore in the same quarter last year. 

The total sales of the company have also witnessed a 3.4 per cent uptick to touch Rs 639.5 crore in the last quarter from Rs 618.6 crore in the same quarter last year. 

Advertisement

“In a challenging operating environment, the Company delivered a balanced growth during the quarter with sales of Rs 639 crore, up 3 per cent vs year ago. Domestic sales are up 6 per cent vs a year ago, driven by a robust portfolio, superior retail execution and strong brand fundamentals. The Company reported Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 104 crores, up 40 per cent vs year ago largely driven by productivity interventions, product price-mix and moderating cost inflation,” the company said in a statement. 

Mumbai-based company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), also known as operating profit, is up 23.6 per cent at Rs 156 crore last quarter from Rs 126 crore in the same quarter last year. 

Advertisement

The operating margin (OPM) jumped 400 basis points (bps) annually to 24.4 per cent in the December quarter. 

The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 85 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24. “This interim dividend includes a one-time special dividend of Rs 40 per equity share to commemorate 40 years of serving consumers, customers, shareholders, employees, and society,” Gillette said.

Advertisement

LV Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Gillette India said, “For 7 consecutive quarters now, we have delivered a balanced top-line and bottom-line growth. Our teams’ execution of our integrated growth strategy has enabled us to build and sustain strong momentum. We stay committed to our strategies of a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, and superiority — across product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value — productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organisation. We are confident that these strategies will continue to help us deliver balanced growth and value creation.”

The market capitalisation of the company currently stands at Rs 21,738 crore, according to BSE. As of 02:51 pm, the shares Gillette India were trading 3.39 per cent higher at Rs 6,701 per share. 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 14:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harda Blast: 11 Dead, Over 200 Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion

    Videos14 minutes ago

  2. A&M restructuring duo takes charge of Evergrande overhaul

    Business News15 minutes ago

  3. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Britannia's near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest: Report

    Business News16 minutes ago

  5. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement