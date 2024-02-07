English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 10:08 IST

Government bond yields may increase following US peers

The 10-year yield reached a five-week high of 4.13%, with the two-year yield leading the upward trajectory in the yield curve.

Business Desk
Government bonds
Government bonds | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bond yields to rise: Government bond yields are expected to experience a slight increase in the early session on Thursday, influenced by a surge in US counterparts and remarks from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das stressing the prerequisite for a sustained decline in inflation before contemplating any rate adjustments.

The benchmark 10-year yield in India is projected to fluctuate within the 7.15 per cent-7.20 per cent range, following its previous close at 7.1642 per cent, as indicated by a trader from a primary dealership.

Advertisement

"After weak core inflation data prompted bullish bets to exit, yesterday's commentary from the RBI governor and the uptick in Treasury yields could contribute to additional selling pressure today," the trader noted.

US yields witnessed an ascent on Wednesday, reversing the preceding bullish sentiment, prompted by an unexpected upswing in UK inflation for December and robust US retail sales data. These developments bolstered the argument that interest rate cuts may not be as aggressive as previously estimated. 

Advertisement

The 10-year yield reached a five-week high of 4.13 per cent, with the two-year yield, a closely watched indicator of interest rate expectations, leading the upward trajectory in the yield curve.

Traders have subsequently reduced the likelihood of a first Fed rate cut by March to 53.8 per cent, down from 63.1 per cent on Tuesday, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool.

Advertisement

Earlier in the week, local bond yields eased following a decline in India's core inflation for December, fostering expectations of easing inflationary pressures. 

Some economists even speculated that the central bank might shift its policy stance to 'neutral' in February. 

Advertisement

However, Governor Das stressed the need for the monetary policy in India to remain actively disinflationary despite the recent significant drop in core inflation.

Das expressed in an interview with Reuters at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos that although he anticipates moderation in January inflation, a durable basis of 4 per cent inflation is essential before contemplating any shifts in policy focus.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 08:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  2. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News30 minutes ago

  3. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News32 minutes ago

  4. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainment40 minutes ago

  5. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News41 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement