English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 08:19 IST

Government bond yields may rise following uptick in US treasury yields

The surge in US yields persisted, with the 10-year yield surpassing the 4 per cent mark on Friday and extending gains during Asian trading hours on Monday.

Business Desk
Government bonds
Government bonds | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Government bonds may rise: Government bond yields are anticipated to experience an increase, mirroring the surge in US Treasury yields following robust economic indicators in the world's largest economy, which tempered expectations of aggressive rate cuts.

The benchmark 10-year yield is projected to range between 7.05 per cent and 7.10 per cent, according to a trader from a primary dealership, following its previous close at 7.0555 per cent.

Advertisement

Last week, the yield witnessed a notable decline of 12 basis points, marking the sharpest drop since November 11, 2022.

"The unexpected data has caught everyone off guard, as evidenced by the movement in Treasury yields. Consequently, there should be a slight uptick in bond yields at the beginning of the week," stated the trader.

Advertisement

The surge in US yields persisted, with the 10-year yield surpassing the 4 per cent mark on Friday and extending gains during Asian trading hours on Monday. This surge followed the revelation that non-farm payrolls increased by 353,000 jobs last month, nearly double the 180,000 forecasted by economists polled by Reuters. 

Moreover, December's data was revised upwards to indicate 333,000 jobs added instead of the previously reported 216,000. 

Advertisement

The inversion between the 2-year and 10-year US yields also reached its highest level in a month as investors scaled back expectations regarding the timing and pace of rate cuts.

Expectations for a rate cut in March have dwindled to approximately 15 per cent from 66 per cent last month, while the likelihood of a 150 basis point rate cut in 2024 has also plummeted to just 25 per cent from being nearly certain previously.

Advertisement

Despite these fluctuations, the underlying sentiment remains positive as the market eagerly awaits the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision scheduled for Thursday, following a boost from last week's federal budget announcement. 

The government aims to reduce the fiscal deficit to 5.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) and plans to gross borrow Rs 14.13 lakh crore ($170.27 billion) via bonds, a figure lower than expectations and below the current year's planned borrowing.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 08:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement