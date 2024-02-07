English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 15:41 IST

Granules India Q3 profit rises amid soft raw material cost

Granules has faced a slowdown in profit growth since the third quarter of 2022, with the last two quarters seeing a decline due to escalating costs.

Business Desk
Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies in India by Market Capitalisation
Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies in India by Market Capitalisation | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Paracetamol maker Granules India posted a marginal rise in its third-quarter profit on Tuesday, benefiting from a reduction in raw material expenses. According to an exchange filing, the company's consolidated profit increased by 1.6 per cent to Rs 126 crore.

Granules has faced a slowdown in profit growth since the third quarter of 2022, with the last two quarters seeing a decline due to escalating costs. For the third quarter, the company recorded a 0.6 per cent rise in expenses, supported by a 7 per cent decrease in raw material costs. This contrasts with expense increases ranging between 9 per cent and 17 per cent in the previous four quarters, resulting in a flat year-on-year profit margin at 11 per cent.

Advertisement

Revenue saw 1 per cent growth, hitting Rs 1,156 crore, with the fixed dosages segment contributing 66 per cent to the total. Granules specialises in manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and holds a 30 per cent share in the global market for Paracetamol, producing both the drug's API and finished dosage.

Following the results, shares of the company initially rose by 3.2 per cent, later paring some gains to trade 2.9 per cent higher. During the December quarter, the company's shares climbed approximately 14 per cent, outperforming the Nifty Pharma index, which rose by 9 per cent.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 15:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India News Live: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In New Delhi

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. 'Kejriwal Intentionally Disobeyed Summons', Claims ED

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Inside Amy Jackson's 'Emosh' Birthday Bash

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  4. CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Must-visit Galleries Around The World For Your Inner Art Enthusiast

    Lifestyle18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement