Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 10:45 IST

Happy Forgings shares rise after Motilal Oswal initiates coverage

Motilal Oswal's coverage highlighted Happy Forgings' strong presence and established position across various industries and customer segments.

Business Desk
Happy Forgings
Happy Forgings | Image:Happy Forgings Logo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Happy Forgings shares: Happy Forgings shares surged nearly 5 per cent following the initiation of coverage by brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, which assigned a buy rating for target price of Rs 1,125, indicating a potential upside of 21% from Thursday's closing price.

Motilal Oswal's coverage highlighted Happy Forgings' strong presence and established position across various industries and customer segments, including heavy commercial vehicles, farm equipment, off-highway vehicles, and industrials. The company, founded in 1979 and based in Ludhiana and operates three vertically integrated manufacturing facilities and is well-positioned for growth through capacity expansion, product diversification, and client acquisition.

Advertisement

Happy Forgings has transitioned from manufacturing basic forged components to producing complex and safety-critical products with closed tolerances. Notably, it is one of the few companies in India equipped with a 14,000-ton forging press, allowing it to cater to the demands of top OEMs in the commercial vehicle and farm equipment industries.

Despite subdued near-term demand outlook in the commercial vehicle and tractor industries, Happy Forgings has demonstrated resilience and outperformed industry growth rates. The company's revenue growth, particularly in the industrial segment, has remained robust, reflecting its diversified customer base and reduced cyclicality, Motilal Oswal said.

Advertisement

Moreover, Happy Forgings is set to benefit from increased localisation efforts and favourable government policies aimed at promoting domestic sourcing. With a significant share of exports in its order book, the company anticipates a rise in export contributions in the coming years, the Mumbai-based brokerage said.

The successful installation of a 14,000-ton press has led to a surge in new order wins, particularly from the industrial segment, underscoring the company's growth prospects and utilization plans for the future, the brokerage added.

Advertisement

As of 10:40 am, Happy Forgings shares traded 3.22 per cent higher at Rs 956.70.
 

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 10:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

3 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

3 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

3 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

3 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

11 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

12 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

21 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Deutsche Bank to slap liquidation suit against Shimao

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Chhattisgarh Board uses chopper to deliver question paper in remote area

    Education8 minutes ago

  3. 'He has all credentials to get to where MS Dhoni reached': Anil Kumble

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  4. Google to remove Matrimony.com, 9 other apps for not paying service fee

    Tech 9 minutes ago

  5. Thailand expects 150 million passengers annually at Suvarnabhumi Airport

    Business News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo