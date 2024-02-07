Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 16:17 IST

ICICI Bank's Prasanna predicts 6.75% drop in 10-year bond yield

The inclusion of sovereign debt in global bond indices starting June adds another dimension to the fiscal landscape, potentially attracting notable inflows.

Business Desk
ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Budget 2024: ICICI Bank's head of treasury, B Prasanna, predicts that the benchmark bond yield could plummet to 6.75 per cent or even lower by the latter half of 2024. 

This projection stems from a favourable shift in demand-supply dynamics, catalysed by the unexpected reduction in the government's borrowing target for 2024-25.

Advertisement

The government's announcement of a lower fiscal deficit target and reduced gross borrowing aims to reach 5.1 per cent of GDP and borrow Rs 14.13 lakh crore, respectively, in the upcoming financial year. This move, contrary to economists' expectations, has driven optimism in the market.

Prasanna stresses that the government's commitment to fiscal consolidation, coupled with the anticipation of liquidity easing in the domestic banking system and potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), are contributing factors to the anticipated drop in bond yields.

Advertisement

The inclusion of sovereign debt in global bond indices starting June adds another dimension to the fiscal landscape, potentially attracting notable inflows. Prasanna estimates around $20 billion in inflows, which could cover nearly one-sixth of the net borrowing.

The combination of reduced government borrowing, improved fiscal discipline, global bond index inclusion, and anticipated liquidity adjustments may lead to a substantial decline in benchmark bond yields, with Prasanna projecting a target of 6.75 per cent or lower by the latter part of 2024.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News19 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News26 minutes ago

  3. Tom Holland To Make Theatre Comeback With Revival Of Romeo And Juliet

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  4. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  5. Indian shares set for higher opening, following Asian markets

    Business News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement